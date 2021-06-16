Cami Bross signs with Columbia College's dance team

HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School graduated senior Cami Bross signed her national letter-of-intent to be part of the dance team and attend Columbia College on Wednesday at Korf Gymnasium.
At Columbia College, Bross plans on majoring in business.
Bross will be joining a school that will be beginning its inaguaral dance season in 2021-22.
“I’ve always enjoy dancing and they wanted me on their dance team,” Bross said. “I wanted to branch out and start building their program with them.”
Bross was part of the Hannibal High School dance team during her freshman and sophomore years, and was also part of the golf and track team.
Bross also participated in a dance studio program since she was four-years-old.
“Dance really lets me let loose,” Bross said. “It’s always been a passion that I’ve had.”