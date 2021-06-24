Cami Bross jumps to new heights at state meet

HANNIBAL — Kami Bross entered her senior track and field season for Hannibal focused on returning to the Class 4 state meet in high jump and earning a medal.
Bross had qualified for the Class 4 state meet in girls high jump during both her freshman and sophomore seasons, with her highest finish being seventh in 2019.
With her junior season being canceled, Bross had one more shot at a state medal this year.
“When I went into my senior year, I said I’m either going to get first or second (at state) this year,” Bross said. “I’m not going to come out of it without a win. I went in an did what I needed to do. All the practice that I had really helped me get to where I was.”
The time and effort Bross put in paid off as she finished second overall in the Class 4 state meet on May 28 with a best jump of 1.60 meters. She was right behind Nevada junior Lillian Hart, who finished first with a top jump of 1.62 meters.
Hannibal track head coach Jeff Gschwender said Bross spent a lot of time working on her technique going into the state meet this year.
“She wanted it more (this year),” Gschwender said. “I think during her freshman and sophomore year, she was excited to be there. Getting to a big meet like that as a underclassman is very intimidating. This year, she knew exactly what she wanted and what kind of competition she was going against.”
Bross spent extra time working with high jump coach Julie Borgmeyer to help refine her technique.
Bross said the form came natural for her, but she had to put in a lot hard work to get to where she wanted to be.
“We had a new coach this year, and Coach Borgmeyer really helped me a lot,” Bross said. “She really connected with me because she used to be a jumper and she was really good at helping me with things.”
Gschwender said Borgmeyer excelled at high jump as a high schooler and has done well in her new role as an assistant coach. He added that she is very knowledgeable about high jump.
“(Borgmeyer) stepped right in and we didn’t lose a step,” Gschwender said. “She knew exactly what she was doing. She knew all of the workouts that would make Cami better.”
On the way to qualifying for the Class 4 state track meet, Bross had placed first in both the district meet in Mexico on May 15 and the sectional meet in Montgomery County on May 22.
“In the districts, I actually almost got out soon,” Bross said. “I wasn’t jumping too good, but I still took first at districts. Then at sectionals, I kind of just went there, had fun and took first.”
Competing in the high jump with Bross all season was her junior teammate Jade Thomas.
Thomas placed fourth in districts to qualify for the sectional meet. However, she was unable to advance to the state meet after placing seventh in sectionals.
“Jade and me were really close with our jumping,” Bross said. “I’ve always been No. 1 and she’s always been No. 2. I can’t wait for her to come out next year and go to state.”
Gschwender said Hannibal has had solid high jumpers on the girls side for several years and the athletes have done a good job of helping and pushing each other.
“(Bross) really took to the technique work and kind of helped Jade in what she saw,” Gschwender said. “It’s one thing to understand what a coach is telling you, but when you see another athlete make the same mistake, it really sinks in on what technique is being coached. You can really put that in effect in her own jumps, as well as helping other jumpers, too.”