PALMYRA, Mo. -- Competition breeds excellence.
That's the motto new Palmyra head coach Dalton Hill has brought to a young Panthers football team.
"All 11 jobs on the field are competition spots right now," Hill said. "We are trying to find our best 11 players to give us a chance to succeed as a program. Getting a lot of people in, splitting reps, splitting time and trying to find out who the best player is for each job."
That competition carries over to quarterback with Aaron Ritchey and Ryan McKinney splitting time taking snaps during 7-on-7s in Hannibal on Monday.
It's been a complete new start for Palmyra football, who enters 2023 with a brand new coaching staff and new schemes.
Hill has been working to implement new offensive and defensive systems over the summer.
"We have a lot more to install," Hill said. "We are pretty shallow right now with what we've got installed, but as we go through the summer what we can do is to install (the rest) and hopefully grow as a program."
After taking over as head coach, Hill added Dalton Huffman as defensive coordinator and linebacker coach. Huffman was a former All-American linebacker for Culver-Stockton College.
Isaac Williamson was brought in to serve as the running backs and fullbacks coach.
Nick Powell was retained and will be the offensive passing game coordinator and special teams coordinator.
Palmyra recently added Coach Lilo and Coach Maddox to help coach the defensive line, with both assistants having college football playing experience.
Hill took over the head coaching position in early April and feels like it's been a good start for the team.
"We've had a good and we've had a lot of bad, but it's time to get reps and it's time to get better," Hill said. "Our kids our buying into our system and starting to do some good things. It's just going to come down to reps and discipline."
During the first week of summer practice, Hill took his team to his alma mater at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville for a weekend summer camp to ob.
That was followed by hosting a 7-on-7 in Palmyra last week.
This week, the Panthers participated in a 7-on-7 at Porter Stadium that included hosting Hannibal, Bowling Green, Mark Twain, Unity Payson and Van-Far.
The Panthers got to compete against some of the top athletes in the area, including Notre Dame commit and Hannibal senior Aneyas Williams and Bowling Green senior Bleyne Bryant.
"Anytime you get a chance to come out and compete with high-level talent and kids who are Division I or top Division II athletes, it's a great opportunity for our team to grow," Hill said.
Palmyra hopes to continue to make progress during the summer and put the memories of a disappointing 2022 season behind them.
"I feel like they are buying into our system," Hill said. "They are buying into our standard. They are working hard and they are learning quickly. They are giving a lot of effort and doing a lot of things right. So, if we do that throughout the summer, I think we will be a pretty good ball club."
