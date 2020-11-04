Bulldogs shut out Pirates in district final

ST. PETERS, Mo. — It was a tough night for Hannibal in the Class 3 District 7 boys soccer final, with Ft. Zumwalt South coming away with a 8-0 victory.
Hannibal (15-5) was unable to get much going offensively in Wednesday’s semifinal, as the Bulldogs (19-4) were able to shut out the Pirates.
“Honestly, I’ve been doing this for 18 years and this is the best high school team I’ve ever seen,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “They were ranked No. 3 in the nation earlier in the year and I think we found out why.”
Ft. Zumwalt South set the tone early on. The Bulldogs scored two goals within the first four minutes of the game with Riley Gibbs and Brayden Bresler scoring.
Hill said the Ft. Zumwalt South’s offense flowed well.
“They were timing it perfectly,” Hill said. “They had a lot of one-two punch hitting each other in stride ... it’s not our defenses fault and it’s not our goalkeeper’s fault.”
The Bulldogs added two more goals from Karson Gibbs within three minutes midway through the first half.
Connor Lovell and Dillon Rich scored goals late in the first half to give Ft. Zumwalt South a 6-0 lead going into halftime.
The Pirates were able to keep the Bulldogs from scoring most of the second half. Near the end of the game, Brendan Owens scored and Lovell added his second goal of the game.
Prior to Wednesday’s district final, the North Central Missouri Conference released the All-Conference teams with Hannibal earning eight selections.
Goalkeeper Parker Terrill, defender Blayde Terill, defender Kolin Westhoff and midfielder Tristen Terrill were First Team selections.
“It was awesome to get that recognition for the guys individually within the conference,” Hill said. “It shows how well they played throughout the year to have four guys First Team (selections). Parker is on there again and it is second time All-Conference as sophomore.”
Midfielder Caleb Young, midfielder DaeShon Glasgow, forward Drew Porter and forward Trevauhn Jenkins were Second Team selections.
“As the season went on, (Jenkins) got so much better in the way he could kind of flow around on the field and making things happen with his hustle,” Hill said. “He played like that tonight. He really played well tonight and his hustle was as much as we could have asked.”
Hannibal finished as conference champions after a slow start and dropping two early games against NCMC opponents.
Hill told the team after the game it was a tough loss, but he was proud of them.
“We rattled off 11 wins in a row and I think we ran into the team that will be eventual state champions in the district championship game,” Hill said.
“There is going to be some great memories from this season,” Hill said. “I think a lot of that has to do with the (team’s) character and the way these guys worked so hard all year.”