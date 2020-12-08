Bulldogs pull away from Paris after sluggish start

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Louisiana Bulldogs overcame a sputtering start to roll past Paris 73-51 in the opening round of the 97th Annual Monroe City Tournament on Monday night.
Louisiana came out sluggish as Paris raced out to an early 5-0 lead.
Down 12-7 halfway through the first quarter, Louisiana coach Matt Smith took a timeout, to regroup his team.
His voice boomed across the nearly empty Monroe City Middle School gymnasium as he told his players how displeased he was with their performance up to that point.
“We are playing man. Get it done,” he yelled.
The timeout worked as the Bulldogs returned to the floor with intensity and a tight defense that produced turnovers and forced missed shots, while the offense started to click.
Junior Mason Washington tied the game at 15-15 with a long three-point shot as the first quarter ended.
Louisiana took the lead about 30 seconds into the second quarter and never looked back, taking a 41-28 lead into halftime.
The Bulldogs dominated the second half with a smothering defense that held Paris to only four third-quarter points, while scoring 19 to take a 60-32 lead as the game entered the fourth quarter.
Paris staged a run in the fourth quarter but by then, the game was out of reach.
“This was our first game, and I knew we would come out slow, so when I called the timeout, it was to get their attention and get us focused,” Smith said. “COVID has made it hard on everyone to practice.”
Washington scored 34 points with four shots from three-point range, while the Bulldogs overall scored on nine shots from outside the arc.