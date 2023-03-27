CANTON, Mo. -- Canton sophomore right-hander Preston Brewer was lights out on the mound on Monday against Monroe City, helping the Tigers come away with a 9-0 win at Cottonbowl Field.
Brewer earned the win after going six scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts.
"He just at that zone up and went after hitters," said Canton head coach Andy Anderson. "He didn't mess around a whole lot. He controlled the game and pitched great."
Monroe City would just manage four hits and one walk off of Brewer.
"He was definitely hitting his spots," said Monroe City head coach Derek Vanlandingham. "His velocity was pretty good, but we just got to have the mentality we are going to go up there and hit the baseball and not second guess ourselves."
Tigers sophomore Joshua Taylor pitched the final inning in relief to close out the game.
Anderson said Taylor is his No. 2 pitcher behind Brewer.
"He came in and did a real good job," Anderson said. "He'll be in the bullpen again tomorrow. Tonight, he came in and was very efficient. I think he only threw nine or 10 pitches, so it was kind of a little bullpen session for him. He'll be ready to come in tomorrow if we need him."
Monroe City sophomore left-hander Ryan Moss got the start and pitched well in a losing effort.
Moss went five innings with six strikeouts; while allowing five hits, two walks and three earned runs.
"Ryan is our No. 1 pitcher," Vanlandingham said. "He's always around the zone and he doesn't walk too many guys. He can throw strikes, but we got to have some defense behind us and that's what hurt us. A couple of errors out there, so we just got to continue to work and get better."
Canton got on the board in the second inning when Blake Bringer singled and later scored on a double play. Taylor would score on an error later in the inning to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
In the third inning, Brewer singled to drive in Lucien Collins to make it 3-0 Canton.
Collins singled to drive in Kyle Frazier in the fourth to increase Canton's lead to 4-0 as the Tigers continued to grind out at bats.
"We kind of worked and got the pitch count up," Anderson said. "Got a pitch that we can hit and got the ball in play where something can happen. That's our idea and what we always talk about. Get the ball in play and something good might happen."
Monroe City had an opportunity to score in the top of the sixth when Carter Jones singled, Landin Friday reached on an error and Carson Miller singled to load the bases with just one out.
However, Brewer would strike out the following two Panther hitters to end the threat.
"We had an opportunity to put some runs together, but just didn't put the ball in play," Vanlandingham said. "Had too many strikeouts tonight."
Miller came in relief of Moss for the bottom of the sixth, and was hurt by walks and errors that helped Canton score five runs.
Brewer went 2-for-3 with a run and three RBIs, while Bringer went 2-for-4 with a run, two stolen bases and two RBIs.
As a team, Canton stole six bases during Monday's win, including three from Brendon Welker.
"We got a few guys that can run the bags pretty well," Anderson said. "I think that we got a couple of extra bases here and there from running the bags. I thought we did a good job of putting pressure on their players to make plays."
Monroe City (0-2) will host Paris (1-0) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
"We did some good things in this game," Vanlandingham said. "At times our defense looked pretty well and our pitching looked good and we had a couple of good at bats. But we just got to put everything in piece by piece and just worry about ourselves getting better."
Canton (2-0) will host Mark Twain (0-2) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
"It will be good to be back on the field for a couple of days in a row," Vanlandingham said. "Against Mark Twain, we'll be ready to go. We are going to have to throw strikes, field the ball and make plays."
