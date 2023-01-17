Brendan Donovan took full advantage of his opportunity after the St. Louis Cardinals called him up to the major leagues last April.
Although Donovan was not on the top prospect radar like Nolan Gorman, Matt Liberatore and Jordan Walker, he arguably made the biggest impact of any Cardinals rookie in 2022.
Donovan finished fifth in the National League with a .394 on-base percentage, batted .281 and won a Gold Glove during his rookie campaign.
It was good enough to place third in the National League Rookie of the Year Award vote, behind Atlanta's duo of Michael Harris and Spencer Strider.
"Obviously, I'll take what I learned and put into the offseason to see things that I want to clean up and some adjustments that you need to make to stay with the league," Donovan said. "It's just back to work. I think your job has to be earned every day, and that's the mentality I take."
Donovan was part of six player crew that traveled with the Cardinals Caravan to Hannibal-LaGrange University on Saturday, along with radio broadcaster John Rooney.
Donovan saw action at six different positions last season -- including second base, third base, right field, left field, first base and shortstop. He also appeared in 16 games as a designated hitter.
This coming season, Donovan may become the Cardinals everyday second baseman, but his flexibility is a bonus for St. Louis manager Oli Marmol.
"(I'll play) whatever we need," Donovan said. "I think that's unique with what I do. I think I can fit in with wherever we need it. If guys need days off or if I play in one spot, it doesn't really matter to me if I can help us."
While Donovan's defensive positioning may change day-to-day, he figures to be near the top of the lineup with his on-base skills.
Donovan's rise within the Cardinals organization mirrors other scrappy utility-type players who can get on base such as Tommy Edman and Matt Carpenter.
Last season was a memorable one for Donovan, getting to see historic moments from Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright -- as well as learning from All-Stars such as Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.
"They teach you the game," Donovan said. "Obviously, I learned a lot just by watching them carry themselves the right way. It was good for me to see in my first time in the big leagues, (getting) to see how they work. With their routines, I can take some things that I like and build a routine that works for me."
Donovan turned out to be a solid contributor for a Cardinals team that finished 93-69 and won the NL Central Division crown in 2022.
Yet, the playoff stay was brief, with the Phillies sweeping the Cardinals in the Wild Card Series.
Donovan and the Cardinals are hungry for more success this season.
"I think the thing about baseball is that you try to iron it out," Donovan said. "Continue to grow and continue to develop. Just make adjustments to things that are thrown at you. As far as team-wise, I want to win more than we did last year. That's the goal, show up every day and try to win."
Editor's Note: Look for more Cardinals Caravan coverage throughout the week at hannibal.net.
