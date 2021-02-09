BRASHEAR, Mo. -- The 92nd annual Brashear Tournament that Marion County High School was competing in has been canceled due to the weather forecast of snow and extremely cold temperatures this week.
Brashear High School had previously postponed Monday's games and was planning on playing a condensed schedule until Tuesday's cancellation.
Marion County will resume play on Tuesday, Feb. 16 when they host Canton for a doubleheader. The Lady Mustangs (11-8) will play the Lady Tigers at 6 p.m., and the Mustangs (1-17) will play the Tigers at 7:30 p.m.