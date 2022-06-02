PALMYRA, Mo. — After five years as the head coach of the Quincy High School baseball program, Brandon Crisp is set to take over at Palmyra.
Crisp replaces Mark Loman, who retired at the end of the 2022 season after 20 seasons at the helm and 303 victories.
Crisp said he is excited to head a team that has a history of winning, as the Panthers have won 13 district championships.
“I’m really excited to hit the ground running,” Crisp said. “Show them how I plan on running practices and kind of what my drills and fundamentals are and see if it all meshes.”
Crisp has lived in Palmyra since 2014 and his son is about to enter second grade, which was also another enticement for him to take the Panthers job.
The move to Palmyra will also allow Crisp the opportunity to become a elementary school physical education teacher, after working as a health teacher in Quincy.
“Palmyra has always been really good at sports,” Crisp said. “I think that they’ve got some good kids over here and good community over here. All of that was kind of a perfect fit for me.”
Crisp will take over a team that finished 12-11-1 last season before advancing to the Class 3 sectionals and falling to Elsberry.
Palmyra did graduate seven seniors, but will return right-handed pitcher Ethan Tallman and infielder Rayce Ragar for their junior seasons in 2023.
Crisp had the chance to watch Palmyra play Hannibal on May 12 and play Elsberry in the Class 3 sectional on May 24. He plans on meeting with his predecessor on the job sometime next week.
“I’m looking forward to meeting with (Loman) and having a chance to meet our assistant coach Matt Thomas and kind of move through all of that,” Crisp said. “Just kind of see how the program works.”
Prior to Crisp’s five years as head coach of Quincy, he served two years as an assistant baseball coach at Mark Twain High School.
Quincy is coming off a 18-13 season that saw the Blue Devils before falling to Edwardsville in the Class 4A Alton Regional Championship Game.
“Mark Twain is kind of a smaller setting, so I was able to learn how to work with kids in a small school setting, which I’m kind of excited to get back to,” Crisp said. “Quincy was huge for my development. It was my first head coaching job, so it was really good for me to kind of understand how to run practices better and work with kids.”
The main goal for Crisp in Palmyra will be player development.
“What I want to do is I want guys to develop into the best players that they can be,” Crisp said. “Honestly, it’s more impressive for me if I have kids that are going to college programs every year. A lot of coaches are just about what’s my win-loss record. For me, I want to make sure these guys are ready to go to the next level.”
Crisp plans on holding two summer baseball camps, one for first through eighth grade from June 13-16 and one for high school kids in mid-July.
Crisp said he emphasized player development while at Quincy since high schools cannot recruit players.
“Why I’m really excited about these camps is that I get a chance to work with the kids as low as first grade,” Crisp said. “Hopefully what we can do is start getting them on some of the fundamentals and techniques that we do, so once they get to junior high and high school it’s very easy.”
