Brandenburg hopes to continue Palmyra's success

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra girls basketball team will enter the season with a veteran core and a new head coach as they look to make another postseason run.
Former Mark Twain head coach Alex Brandenburg takes over as Palmyra’s new head coach, replacing Chris Parsons.
“I have talked with Coach Parsons a number of times since getting the job here,” Brandenburg said. “He did a great job with this program and I hope that I can continue the success that he had.”
Brandenburg and the coaching staff are emphasizing effort and enthusiasm in practices.
“During my years at Mark Twain, I learned how to coach to my player’s abilities,” Brandenburg said. “Each player can bring a unique set of skills and it is my job to make sure we put them in a spot to succeed.”
Palmyra senior Grace Krigbaum said it has been a smooth transition from Parsons to Brandenburg.
“He’s really just taking us into our arms and it’s been really easy to go from Coach Parsons to Coach Brandenburg,” Krigbaum said. “Completely different styles, but he really just eased us into it and we’re doing really well.”
Last year’s team finished with a 22-4 record and advanced to the district final, where Palmyra fell to Macon.
Brandenburg hopes that Palmyra can be in the same position in 2020-21.
“We want to be competing for championships this year,” Brandenburg said. “Whether if it is in a regular season tournament, conference or district tournament.”
All-District guards Bailey Lovelace and Megan Stone graduated from last year’s team, which gives the Lady Panthers a different look this season.
Krigbaum said Lovelace and Stone were good individual players, but feels there are younger players who can step up this season to fill the void.
“If we can work together as a team, I believe we can make up for the loss of scorers like that,” Krigbaum said. “We have a lot of new scorers, so I think we can make opportunities for them.”
Palmyra will rely heavily on seniors Drew Billups, Rylie McKinney, Megan Lake and Krigbaum this year.
“They do a great job of leading by example and by helping the younger girls every chance they get,” Brandenburg said.
The coaching staff has not yet decided on a starting lineup as players compete for spots in practices leading up to the season.
“I have not seen our team play against another team yet,” Brandenburg said. “So we are still learning about our team.”
Although Palmyra’s starting lineup is unsettled, there are two players who may have an impact.
“Rylie McKinney comes back with the most varsity experience and I expect her to be one of our top offensive players,” Brandenburg said. “Jansen Juette also brings some varsity experience and she will be a great on-ball defender for us.”
Other players who may make an impact on this year’s team include junior Jaynee Durst, sophomores Abbey Redd, Maura Gottman, Mallory Sublette and Emma Krigbaum and freshman Taytum White, Ashley Bode and Candra King.
Palmyra’s scheduled season opener against Mark Twain at Center on Dec. 1 was postponed and moved back to Dec. 17.
The Lady Panthers will now open their season on Friday, Dec. 4 at Canton.
“Our team is going to be looking one game ahead,” Brandenburg said. “It is kind of like how I would normally want to prepare for our team. If a game gets canceled, then we will move on to our next opponent.”