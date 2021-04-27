BROOKFIELD, Mo. -- Brady Jones made a big impact on the mound and the plate for Monroe City in the Panthers 6-4 win over Brookfield in a road game on Monday.
Jones pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts, while allowing one walk, seven hits and two earned runs. He was also 4-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.
Left fielder Owen Fuemmeler went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Third baseman Gavin Mudd went 1-for-4 with one RBI.
Monroe City (2-8) plays at Centralia (9-6) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Panthers will then play at Mark Twain (2-11) on Friday at 5 p.m.