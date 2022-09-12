HANNIBAL -- Bowling Green junior Megan Graver had a strong performance in the circle, helping the Lady Cats defeat Hannibal 13-0 in six innings at Veterans Sports Complex.
Graver had 14 strikeouts and only allowed two hits and no walks in her shutout win.
"If Megan's on, that's the way she usually is," said Bowling Green head coach Craig Smith. "She had a perfect game going last week against Elsberry and had some mistakes the third time through the lineup. That's what she usually does."
Only first baseman Kira Riley and shortstop Chloe Simms were able to get hits for Hannibal.
"(Graver) is probably one of the quicker ones we've seen in the past couple of games," said Hannibal head coach Madison Kinsel. "It just took the girls too long to adjust to her speed and her movement."
Freshman Chloe Riley got her first varsity start in Monday's game and pitched all six innings. She had four strikeouts, while allowing two hits, 17 hits and eight earned runs.
"I think she did really well for coming out for varsity today," Kinsel said. "She was hitting her spots. The hitters just got a hold of balls."
Bowling Green took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Avery Gamm doubled to score Sydney Charlton and Lily Bowen singled to drive in Gamm.
Neither team was able to score in the second and third innings, but Bowling Green would add three runs in the fourth with Grace Deters singled to drive in Clara Bailey and Graver doubled to score Deters and later scored on an error.
The Lady Cats scored another run in the fifth inning when Kaelynn Womack hit a sacrifice fly to score Gamm.
Bowling Green opened up the flood gates in the sixth inning, scoring seven runs with the aid of several Hannibal errors.
"We are a little up and down this year with our games and with our hitting," Smith said. "Tonight it seemed like it all came together at the right time, especially in that sixth inning."
Bailey went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and an RBI for the Lady Cats.
Gamm went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Bowling Green.
"She's one of our hotter hitters right now," Smith said. "She's really looking at the ball and seeing the ball and squaring up well. Hopefully that can carry on to some of our other hitters and get them going as well."
Bowling Green (5-6) will play at Montgomery County (3-7) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Lady Cats will then play another road game against Palmyra on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
"Montgomery (County) was in the Elsberry Tournament and jumped on Elsberry there," Smith said. "So we've got to be ready to go on the road against MC. Palmyra is nothing to flinch at with the CCC, so we've got to be ready for them."
Hannibal (0-7) will play at Monroe City (6-4) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Lady Pirates will also play at Clark County (4-3) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and at Marshall on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The previous time Hannibal met Monroe City on Sept. 3 during the Monroe City Tournament, it was a close game with the Lady Panthers winning 3-1.
"The girls just need to bring it tomorrow," Kinsel said. "We know what they have and we know they are going to come out attacking. So, we just have to match them."
