BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Class 2 No. 7 ranked Bowling Green and Class 4 powerhouse Lutheran St. Charles were neck-and-neck during the first half with both teams showcasing their offense.
The Bobcats took a slim four-point lead at halftime and completely dominated the second half to bring home a 57-26 victory over the Cougars.
Bowling Green did not allow Lutheran to score in the second half after allowing 26 points in the first half.
"They are a team that two years ago won the state title and they beat a pretty good team last week in Summit Christian," said Bowling Green head coach Mark St. Clair. "We are very pleased with this win. That just shows we can play with anybody if we do things right."
Bowling Green senior running back Bleyne Bryant came through with a combined six touchdowns, four on the ground and one on a kickoff return.
"Here's the thing about Bleyne, it doesn't matter where he plays or what he plays he wants to go 100 mph," St. Clair said. "Today was the first day I thought we saw the Bleyne we really want to see all the time. Bleyne is a football player and there's a reason he's going to play at Wyoming. He has a motor and I really think he stepped it up tonight."
In the second play of the game, Bobcats quarterback Jace Eskew threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Dane Dunn. After Bryant ran in a two-point conversion, Bowling Green took a quick 8-0 lead.
It was the first of two touchdowns for Dunn.
"Dane stepped it up last week and was our player of the week," St. Clair said. "We decided we needed to rest him more on defense and play him more on offense. It gives us a one-two punch and add that to Jace, who can pull the option. We threw the ball on the second play of the game. We worked on theat play all week long and had some specific things we wanted to do. (Eskew) threw a great ball."
Lutheran quarterback Anden Hyde connected with Jamar Cross for a touchdown in the Cougars first possession, but failed to convert on the two-point conversion.
Cougars linebacker Riley Vander Pol intercepted a pass for a touchdown to give Lutheran a 12-8 lead.
Bowling Green answered back when Bryant returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. After Eskew connected with Aiden Grote for a two-pointer, the Bobcats took a 16-12 lead.
Lutheran regained the lead when Jermani Brown ran in a one-yard touchdown and the Cougars converted a two-pointer to take a 20-16 lead.
Early in the second quarter, Bryant hammered in a two-yard touchdown. After Eskew threw to Zach Gibson for a two-point conversion, Bowling Green took a 24-20 lead.
The Bobcats defense was able to get a stop by Neil Rainey on a fourth-and-two attempt by Lutheran, but fumbled the ball away a few plays later.
This set up another Hyde to Cross touchdown pass to give Lutheran a 26-24 lead.
Dunn came through with another huge play, this time scoring on a 80-yard touchdown run to give the Bobcats a 30-26 lead, which they would take to halftime.
While the first half was back-and-forth, Bowling Green would dominate the second half after making some defensive adjustments.
"At halftime, Coach (Cody) Spegal made some good adjustments on the defense," St. Clair said. "We had to widen our safeties a bit and change our read. We had a flaw in our coverage that they found and we had to make an adjustment. Coach Spegal, Coach (Noah) Pafford and Coach (Blane) Mundle made a great adjustment on what we did."
One big change was inserting Tanner McGaugh into the defensive backfield, who made several big plays in the second half.
"We substituted Tanner McGaugh and we let Dane Dunn be fresh on offense," St. Clair said. "It was McGaugh's first varsity experience and what a way to step in there. He played great for us."
Lutheran got the opening kickoff and had a good return only to be stopped by the Bowling Green defense.
The Bobcats then got a drive going that culminated with a 33-yard touchdown run by Bryant to take a 36-26 lead.
Bowling Green stalled Lutheran's next drive with a forced fumble by Rainey that was recovered by the Cougars with a 15-yard loss and a pass breakup on third down to force a punt.
Rainey would be a force in the second half, later getting a sack and making a ton of tackles.
"Neil Rainey is a player," St. Clair said. "We say it every day that we are so grateful he's on our football team. He can stop the run, he can stop the pass. He's somebody the other team has to find and block or otherwise he's going to be a force."
Bryant put the game out of reach with a pair of rushing touchdowns within the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, a 43-yarder and a 61-yarder.
Bowling Green ended a subsequent Lutheran drive when Bryant stripped the ball from a Lutheran receiver and Bryson Brandenburger recovered the fumble.
Soon after, Bryant punched in his sixth touchdown of the game on a 43-yard run.
Bowling Green (3-0) will host Van-Far (1-2) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
"Last year, we went up (to Van-Far) and they gave us fits for awhile," St. Clair said. "We just got to prepare. The bottom line is just like we prepared for this week (with Lutheran). Our theme wasn't preparing for them, it was correcting what we needed to do."
