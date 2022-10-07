CENTER, Mo. — The Bowling Green combination of Marcus Starks and Bleyne Bryant proved to be too much for Mark Twain to handle.
Starks came away with four touchdowns and Bryant added three to help give the Bobcats a 76-6 win over the Tigers.
"That is a dynamic running back duo and they did a heck of a job hitting their holes and making their runs," said Bowling Green head coach Joe Chinn. "We've got to give a lot of credit to our offensive line. There's about seven of them who are interchangeable up there and they do a great job of opening up lanes."
Not much went right from Mark Twain's perspective, who were unable to slow down Bowling Green's offensive attack.
"They are an amazing team and Coach (Chinn) has got them running on all cylinders," said Mark Twain head coach Mark Epperson. "It's tough to play a team like that, but our kids gave it our best shot and our kids didn't quit."
In Bowling Green's first play, Starks broke through for a 67-yard touchdown run. After Starks ran in a two-point conversion, the Bobcats took a quick 8-0 lead.
Bowling Green then recovered a Mark Twain fumble on the kickoff, and would capitalize on it with a 17-yard touchdown run by Bryant.
"I think that was huge for us being able to score right off the bat," Chinn said. "I think getting that fumble recovery in the next kickoff really put the momentum in our favor. We really never slowed down."
In Mark Twain's next possession, Lakoda Preston took a helmet to his hip and would not return to the game.
Bobcats quarterback Dylan Dalton broke free for a 69-yard touchdown to give Bowling Green a 22-0 lead after a two-point conversion.
Starks ran in a five-yard touchdown to increase the Bobcats lead to 30-0.
Bowling Green closed out the first quarter with a 28-yard touchdown run by Bryant. After a Dalton pass to Brandon Gamm, the Bobcats took a 38-0 lead to the second quarter.
Dalton threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Bryant in Bowling Green's first possession of the second quarter.
"Dylan Dalton, our quarterback, does a great job of engineering our offense," Chinn said. "Making the right reads to allow those running backs to get the yards they do."
Starks then ran free for two more touchdowns, a 47 and 45-yarder in the middle of the second quarter.
Bowling Green junior Walker Chandler intercepted a pass from Conner Eckler to stop a Mark Twain drive.
Bryant then came away with a 36-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to put Bowling Green up 64-0.
Bobcats sophomore Easton Orf scored on a 32-yard run in the third quarter to give Bowling Green a 70-0 lead.
The Tigers were able to get on the scoreboard near the end of the third quarter when Eckler threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Coden Miller.
"We got those guys in and we tried to pass the ball a little bit," Epperson said. "It was a running clock, so why not? Coden can definitely catch the ball and he did his job."
The Bobcats were unable to keep the shutout, but would not allow any more Mark Twain scores.
"I'm super proud of our group," Chinn said. "Lakoda Preston is one of the best players in the conference and we challenged them to really come out and be focused. I really thought we did that and played really well from the first down of the night."
Bowling Green would score on its next possession with a touchdown run by Dane Dunn near the goal line.
Mark Twain (3-4) will play at South Callaway (2-4) in its next game on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
Bowling Green (7-0) will host Wright City (4-2) in its next game on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
