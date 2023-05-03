Bleyne Bryant.jpg

File photo of Bobcats junior Bleyne Bryant jumping into the sand during the boys triple jump at the Bowling Green Early Bird Meet on March 24.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. -- Wright City hosted the EMO Conference track and field meet on Tuesday, with several area school competing.

Bowling Green won the boys side with a team score of 211.5. Wright City was second and Louisiana was third.

