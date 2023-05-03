WRIGHT CITY, Mo. -- Wright City hosted the EMO Conference track and field meet on Tuesday, with several area school competing.
Bowling Green won the boys side with a team score of 211.5. Wright City was second and Louisiana was third.
Rounding out the boys side was Montgomery County in fourth, Mark Twain in fifth, North Callaway in sixth, Wellsville-Middletown in seventh, Elsberry in eighth, Silex in ninth and Van-Far in 10th.
Montgomery County won the girls side with a team score of 122. Bowling Green was second and Louisiana and silex tied for third.
Rounding out the girls side was Wright City in fifth, Mark Twain in sixth, North Callaway in seventh, Elsberry in eighth, Wellsville-Middletown in ninth, Clopton in 10th and Van-Far in 11th.
Bobcats junior Ben Chance won the boys 800 and 1,600-meter runs with times of 2:03.88 and 4:48.29.
Bowling Green senior Marcus Starks won three boys events -- placing first in high jump (2.05 meters), 300-hurdles (42.24) and 110-hurdles (15.70).
Bobcats senior Gunner Bryant won the boys shot put at a mark of 12.87 meters. He also placed fourth in javelin at 43.81 meters.
Bowling Green senior Teddy Charlton won the boys discus with a mark of 47.96 meters.
Bobcats senior Matt Jennings won the boys pole vault with a mark of 3.28 meters.
Bowling Green junior Bleyne Bryant won the boys triple jump at a mark of 13.63 meters. He also placed second in the 200-meter dash (23.24) and third in the 100-meter dash (11.32).
Bobcats senior Dylan Dalton won the boys javelin with a mark of 45.82 meters.
Bowling Green sophomore Elija Henningfield placed second in the boys 3,200-meter run (10:42.28) and third in the 1,600-meter run (10:42.28).
Bobcats sophomore Jace Eskew placed second in the boys high jump at a mark of 2.05 meters.
Bowling Green senior Devin Rue placed second in boys discus at a mark of 42.75 meters, and also placed fifth in shot put at 11.75 meters.
The Bowling Green 4x800-meter boys relay team of Jose Soto, Trenton Griffith, Nathaniel Mix and Brendan Finnigan placed second with a time of 9:15.56.
Bowling Green senior Andrea Korte won the girls discus (35.56 meters) and placed second in shot put (10.22 meters).
Bobcats senior Grace Deters won the girls javelin with a mark of 34.9 meters. She also placed third in long jump at 4.62 meters.
The Bowling Green girls 4x100-meter relay team of Starlit Ortega, Karli Dean, Deters and Kaylyn Charlton placed second with a time of 54.38.
Mark Twain junior Madison Boleach won the girls 200-meter dash at a time of 27.74. She also placed second in the 100-meter dash at 13.25.
Tigers senior Madison Epperson won the girls shot put.
Mark Twain senior Matera Ellis placed third in the girls 3,200-meter run at a time of 14:30.24.
The Mark Twain girls 4x800-meter relay team of Lucille Norton, Ellis, Sydney Miller and Ava Roberts won with a time of 11:27.10.
Mark Twain senior Lakoda Preston won the boys long jump and placed second in the 100-meter dash at a time of 11.24.
Tigers sophomore Sam Northcutt placed second in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:07.00. He was awarded EMO Conference Mid-Distance Runner of the Year.
The Mark Twain boys 4x400-meter relay team of Northcutt, Lukas McLeod, Preston and Brandon Black won with a time of 3:39.01.
The Mark Twain boys 4x800-meter relay team of McLeod, Black, Northcutt and Coden Miller won with a time of 8:51.87.
