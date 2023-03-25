BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Bowling Green High School track and field held its Early Bird track and field quad meet on Friday, which also included Hannibal, Palmyra and Westran.
Bobcats senior Marcus Starks set a new school record in boys high jump at 6' 8" to take first place. He was followed by Palmyra junior Carson Hicks and Bowling Green sophomore Jace Eskew.
Palmyra finished one-two in the girls pole vault, with junior Alaina Loman placing first at 2.90 and senior Abbey Redd placing second at 2.60. Hannibal sophomore Emily Groth placed third.
Bowling Green senior Devin Rue won the boys discus throw at 43.69. Westran senior Langden Kitchen was second and Bobcats senior Teddy Charlton was third.
Palmyra junior Candra King won the girls shot put at 10.82, with Bobcats senior Andrea Korte placing second and Pirates sophomore Jahayla Crockett placing third.
Hannibal sophomore Jaylianna LaJoy won the girls triple jump at 9.95. Westran freshman Hadley Harvey placed second and Hannibal junior Danica Vohs placed third.
Bowling Green junior Bleyne Bryant won the boys triple jump at 13.47. Hannibal senior Dae'Shon Glasgow placed second, while Starks placed third.
Bobcats senior Dylan Dalton won the javelin throw at 49.35. It was all Bowling Green in the top-four; with Gunner Bryant placing second, Charlton placing third and Aiden Grote placing fourth.
Westran sophomore Emma Wortman won the girls high jump at 1.50. Panthers junior Chloe Hicks was second and Pirates sophomore Taegan Novel was third.
Hannibal sophomore Kyndall Stewart won the girls long jump at 4.49. Palmyra senior Tenlee Voss was second and Vohs was third.
Bowling Green sophomore Easton Orf won the boys long jump at 5.21. A pair of Westran teammates followed with Roland Brown placing second and Jackson Harlan placing third.
Korte won the girls discus at 34.74. King was second and Hannibal junior Maddie Johnson was third.
Hannibal freshman Tre Hoskins won the boys shot put at 13.97 and was followed by a pair of Westran seniors -- Brenin Howell in second and Kitchen in third.
Pirates junior Kameil Crane won the girls javelin at 32.29. She was followed by a pair of Bowling Green teammates -- junior Avery Gamm in second and Korte in third.
Voss won the girls 100-meter hurdles at 17.12. Hannibal senior Nora Hark was second and Hannibal sophomore Riyenn Brown was third.
Pirates sophomore Chance Whiteside won the boys 110-meter hurdles at 16.49. Starks was second and Glasgow was third.
Stewart won the girls 100-meter dash at 13.46. Pirates sophomore Sameya Dean was second, while Palmyra junior Bella McBride was third.
Pirates junior Jocelyn Dorsey won the girls 1,600-meter run at 5:54.64 and was followed by two of her teammates -- sophomore Ava Bonvillian in second and freshman Piper Berhorst in third.
Pirates senior Eli Hess won the boys 1,600-meter run at 5:01.88. Bowling Green sophomore Elija Henningfield was second and Pirates sophomore David Munger was third.
Hannibal won both the boys and girls 4x800-meter relay races.
Hannibal won both the boys and girls 4x200-meter relay races.
Bowling Green won the boys 4x100-meter relay race.
