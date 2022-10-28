SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- It was quite the pitcher's duel between Bowling Green and Chillicothe in the Class 3 semifinals on Friday at Killian Sports Complex.
After 11 innings of play, Chillicothe came away with a 1-0 win over Bowling Green after Breanna Pithan hit a game-winning solo home run.
Bowling Green junior Megan Graver went 10.1 innings with 17 strikeouts; while allowing three walks, five hits and one earned run.
Chillicothe senior Kinlei Boley was the winning pitcher after going 11 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts; while only allowing one walk and six hits.
Avery Gamm and Delaney Feldmann each had two hits for the Lady Cats.
Bowling Green (23-10) will play Westminster Christian (20-7) in the Class 3 third place game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.