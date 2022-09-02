BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — To put it simply, Bowling Green dominated all phases of the game in Friday's 71-12 win over Palmyra at Bowling Green High School.
It marked the first time Bowling Green defeated Palmyra at home.
"I'm from Monroe City and with Monroe and Palmyra, it's kind of in my blood," said Bowling Green head coach Joe Chinn said. "So I always look forward to this game. Prior to last year, we've never beaten Palmyra. Last year was a great win for us and obviously to do it at home means a lot to our kids and our seniors, so I'm pretty happy with the win."
The Bobcats returned a shallow kickoff to Palmyra's 25-yard line and soon scored on a 10-yard touchdown run by Marcus Starks. After a two-point conversion, Bowling Green took a 8-0 lead.
Palmyra struck back in its next possession when quarterback Marty "Trey" Smyser III broke through for a 65-yard touchdown run. The Panthers were unable to convert the two-point conversion, but narrowed the Bobcats lead to 8-6.
"Trey is Trey," said Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles. "Trey's a good quarterback. I thought our kids did some good things that helped him out a little bit. He made some good decisions with the ball in his hands. He'll continue to get better every game."
It was all Bobcats after that point.
Bobcats quarterback Dylan Dalton scored a touchdown on a keeper and then ran in the two-point conversion to put Bowling Green up 16-6.
Gunner Bryant made two big plays on defense, starting with a sack and on the next play a strip and fumble recovery for a touchdown. After a two-point conversion, Bowling Green went up 24-6.
"Their quarterback, Smyser, is a heck of a player and made a good play and got a touchdown," Chinn said. "I think our defense responded well and we had some turnovers. Gunner Bryant had that fumble recovery for a touchdown and I really think that go the momentum going for us on the defensive side."
Right before the end of the first quarter, Dalton threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Bryant. A Starks run for a two-point conversion put Bowling Green up 32-6.
Starks then intercepted a pass in the next series, which would set up a one-yard touchdown run by Starks that gave the Bobcats a 38-6 lead.
Palmyra fumbled in its next possession and it would lead to another touchdown run by Starks, a 21-yard score. Dalton then threw a pass to Starks to convert the two-point conversion and give Bowling Green a 46-6 lead.
Soon after, Starks ran in his fourth touchdown on a 16-yard run that put the Bobcats up 52-6.
"Starks had a heck of a game," Chinn said. "I know if you asked him he would credit his offensive line. Those guys are doing a great job up front and our tight ends do a great job of blocking."
In the closing seconds of the first half, Dalton threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Gamm to give the Bobcats a 64-6 lead going into halftime.
Both teams alternated turnovers at the beginning of the third quarter, with Bowling Green's Walker Chandler intercepting a pass and Palmyra's Ethan Tallman recovering a fumble.
"Ethan is a good football player," Miles said. "We had some glimmers of positivity. It's all about getting better. We'll continue to work hard every day and continue to get better."
Smyser ran in his second touchdown in Palmyra's second possession of the third quarter.
Gamm then returned a kick for a touchdown for Bowling Green right after Smyser's scoring play.
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter with the running clock and mostly second-stringers playing.
Bowling Green (2-0) will play St. Mary's Academy of Kansas (0-2) in Macon in its next game on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m.
Palmyra (0-2) will play at Centralia (1-1) in its next game on Friday, Sept. 9. at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.