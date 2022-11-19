HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. -- Bowling Green has been waiting all year for another chance at Lafayette County after falling to the Huskers in last year's Class 2 state quarterfinal.
It was a different result in the rematch, with Bowling Green defeating Lafayette County in a hard-fought 30-22 game.
The Bobcats defense got an early interception and soon after senior Marcus Starks ran in a touchdown to give Bowling Green a 6-0 lead.
Bobcats quarterback Dylan Dalton threw a touchdown pass to Bleyne Bryant early in the second quarter. After a successful two-point conversion, Bowling Green took a 14-7 lead.
The Huskers scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and the game went into halftime tied at 14-14.
The Bobcats took the lead in the third quarter when Bryant ran in a touchdown.
At the end of the third quarter, the Huskers scored a touchdown and converted a two-pointer to once again tie the game.
Starks ran in a touchdown to break the tie with 7:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, which would end up being the game-winning score.
Bowling Green (12-0) will host Blair Oaks (12-0) in the Class 2 state semifinal on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.