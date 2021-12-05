PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Palmyra boys basketball team defeated Canton 55-48 at Palmyra High School on Friday.
Panthers sophomore Bear Bock scored a team-high 14 points, pulled down 14 rebounds, dished out five assists, had three steals and five blocks.
Palmyra (2-1) will compete in the Monroe City Tournament during the week of Dec. 6-11. The Panthers are the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 seed South Shelby (1-1) in the opening round on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Canton (0-2) will play at Clopton (1-2) in its next game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
