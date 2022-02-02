KAHOKA, Mo. — Palmyra sophomore forward Bear Bock had a night.
Bock scored 30 points, grabbed five points and dished out five assists to help Palmyra defeat Clark County 71-54 on Tuesday.
Panthers senior Laydin Lochmann scored 11 points and dished out six assists.
Clark County junior Carter Briscoe scored a team-high 15 points, while sophomore Johnathan Shinn added 14 points.
Palmyra (11-9) will host South Shelby (7-11) in its next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday’s home game against Kirksville has been postponed due to weather.
