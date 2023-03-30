BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- It's been quite the start for Bowling Green's track and field team.
Early on in the season, the Bobcats have already seen school records fall -- senior Marcus Starks topping his mark in the high jump and junior Bleyne Bryant breaking a 41-year old mark in the triple jump.
Bowling Green has already competed in two meets -- its Early Bird Open last Friday and the Winfield Meet on Tuesday. Bowling Green's boys team won the Winfield Meet, while the girls team placed fourth.
Bobcats track head coach Matt Chance said he likes where his boys team is at right now.
"There is potential for our boys team to place very high at the state meet," Chance said. "Our goal is always to win the conference and win the district track meets. We just need to stay healthy and motivated and qualify for as many things as we can to the sectional and state meet and take our chances when we get there."
Starks placed second in the Class 3 state meet for high jump and is eyeing a state title this season.
Starks was also All-State in both 110 and 300-meter hurdles last season, as well as All-District in triple jump.
Matt Jennings joins Starks in hurdles after earning an All-District nod last season.
Bryant is also a returning All-State triple jumper and Jace Eskew was a All-District high jumper last season.
Bowling Green is stacked on throwers on the boys side, highlighted by All-State discus thrower Devin Rue.
Gunner Bryant and Dylan Dalton have both been state qualifiers in javelin, while Teddy Charlton has been an All-District thrower.
The Bobcats will go with Jack Hughes, Trenton Griffith, Nate Mix, Elija Henningfield and Daniel Matlock for sprint races, with all five having experience in the 800-meter run.
In boys long distance races, Bowling Green will go with Ben Chance, Henningfield and Brendan Finnegan.
Chance is coming off a second-place finish in the Class 3 state cross country meet last fall and just broke a 38-year-old record in the 3,200-meter race at 9:35.
"Our senior class (is our leaders)," Chance said. "This group of boys has been highly successful in everything they do and they want to go out on a positive note this year."
On the girls side, Bowling Green graduated four All-State sprinters from last year's team.
"We are going to try a lot of different kids in a lot of different events to see where they can be the most competitive at the conference and district meet," Chance said. "I think this team can be competitive by the end of the season, but it's going to take some time."
Natalie Hickerson and Diana Bibb are the top returning sprinters for the girls side, while freshmen Addison Lilley and Autumn Wells will handle long-distance races.
Kaylyn Charlton is a returning All-District high jumper, with Layla Berry, Karli Dean and Grace Deters joining her in girls jumping events.
Andrea Korte is a returning All-State discus thrower and will also compete in shot put this season.
Bowling Green will also have Avery Gamm compete in javelin and Megan Niemeyer compete in javelin, shot put and discus.
