Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.