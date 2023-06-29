BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Bowling Green football reached new heights during the 2022 season.
2022 was one of the most successful seasons in school history, with Bowling Green finishing with a perfect regular season and advancing to the Class 2 state semifinals.
The Bobcats also led the nation with the highest scoring average of 64.62 points per game.
There's been a few changes since then, starting with offensive coordinator Mark St. Clair taking over as Bobcats head coach, with Joe Chinn resigning to take an administrative job with the school district.
"The transition has been easy," St. Clair said. "We're not changing much. I've been down there (at Bowling Green) for four years and not much changes are taking place. Especially offensively because I've ran the offense the past two years."
St. Clair brings a wealth of coaching experience to Bowling Green and has had the Bobcats participating in the 7-on-7 passing league in his old stomping grounds at Hannibal this summer, along with several other area teams.
St. Clair went 185-68 during the 22 years he served as the Pirates head coach, guiding Hannibal to the Class 4 state championship game in 2006. He was also an assistant at Hannibal prior to that.
"Coaching at Hannibal for over 30 years, I get to see all the coaches that are still there that I coached with and kids that I know," St. Clair said. "There's a whole bunch of them (at Hannibal) that I coached their dad."
It's been a smooth transition with the familiarity Bowling Green players have with St. Clair.
"It's not too big of a change," said Bobcats running back/linebacker Bleyne Bryant. "He was stepping up still in the years before. He was here (the past couple of years) and he was still running it like he is now."
St. Clair said the biggest changes will be what positions to put new personnel in.
"There's going to be quite a bit of continuity," St. Clair. "There's going to be some extra coaches coming in with the program, but it won't take long for everyone to get caught up and that's what the summer is for."
Another change is the graduation of the talented Class of 2023, which included running back Marcus Starks, quarterback Dylan Dalton and linebacker/tight end Gunner Bryant.
Bowling Green also graduated All-State offensive lineman Devin Rue, as well as three other lineman from last season.
"We graduated a very good senior class," St. Clair said. "You're talking about a senior class that won 30 games from sophomore year through senior year. That's really good and many of those players started for three years."
St. Clair added that the program had come a long way under former head coach Chinn.
"Coach Chinn went in there and he changed some attitudes and got us going in the right direction," St. Clair said. "We did some things we haven't done in a long time down there. They caught fire and if you do things right, good things will happen."
Incoming junior Jace Eskew is slated to take over as starting quarterback with Dalton's graduation.
Eskew had a 14-0 record as the junior varsity starter and saw limited varsity action late in games during the 2022 season.
"He's doing quite well out there," Bryant said. "He's definitely getting better and still has room to improve."
With the departure of Starks, Bryant will be the top running back for the Bobcats this season.
Bryant had 74 carries for 1,097 yards and 23 touchdowns, while catching five passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
Bowling Green returns tight end Aiden Grote and is having a competition for the number-two running back to compliment Bryant.
"We got a competition for the two-back right now," Bryant said. "Our receivers definitely have some hands and run good routes."
Many of the newer players saw varsity action last season during the second half of games when the Bobcats had huge leads.
"I feel like we are really solid at wide receiver," St. Clair said. "We got depth there and then we got a tight end who's big and physical and can catch the ball. We feel pretty good with where we are at."
Harrison Hunt returns to the offensive line after achieving First Team All-Conference honors last season. He will be joined by several new starters.
"Our underclassmen linemen are definitely in the weight room and hitting it hard getting ready for the season," Bryant said. "We still have Harrison to try to coach them up to be where they need to be."
Defensively, the Bobcats held opponents to under 10 points in eight of 13 games last season.
The Bowling Green defense returns three All-Conference players -- Hunt (defensive end), Bryant (linebacker) and Walker Chandler (defensive back).
"I think our defense is going to be even better," Bryant said. "It was a really tough defense. We just play tough, that's all it is."
Expectations remain high for the Bobcats entering the 2023 season, despite the changes.
"Our goal doesn't change from year to year," St. Clair. "We want to win the conference title. We want to win the district title. Where we go from there is going to depend on how hard we work, how things fall into place, etc. All we can do is control what we can control, and that's by working hard and taking care of details on offense, defense and special teams."
Bowling Green is not just content on resting on last season's accomplishments.
"I expect to go further," Bryant said. "Hopefully win the state championship this year."
