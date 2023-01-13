BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Despite getting a double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter, Bowling Green had to fight to hold on late in Friday's home boys basketball game against Van-Far.
The Indians nearly came back to tie the game in the closing seconds, but the Bobcats came away with a 60-58 win over its EMO Conference rival.
"We were able to finish the game," said Bowling Green head coach Craig Smith. "We didn't make it look pretty there at the end. We were trying to get a feel of the basketball and get us into an offense. Making them have to foul and putting the onus on them to try to make them do something."
The Bobcats got off to a fast start, getting a quick 6-0 lead on Van-Far.
Bowling Green took a 16-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 30-22 lead by halftime.
The Bobcats lead increased to 49-38 by the end of the third quarter and they continued to hold a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter.
That's when Van-Far made it interesting, outscoring Bowling Green by a 20-11 margin in the fourth quarter.
Bowling Green won the rebound war by a 35-26 margin, helping them limit Van-Far second chances.
Bobcats junior Bleyne Bryant came away with a team-high 15 boards, while picking up 10 points.
"Somebody with his jump ability is able to get above people," Smith said. "If they don't get a body on him, Bleyne is definitely going to out-jump them."
Bowling Green junior Marcus Starks led the team in scoring with 18 points.
Bobcats sophomore Jace Askew racked up 16 points and five rebounds.
Smith was happy about the scoring balance.
"That's what we want," Smith said. "We've got shooters available in the corners and we got guys who can drive. They are able to draw defenders to kick it out to guys at the right spot who are ready to shoot."
Van-Far junior Nikos Connaway scored a team-high 23 points and had 10 boards. Indians senior Cody Smith added 13 points and four rebounds.
Bowling Green (5-6) will host Montgomery County (9-5) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Bobcats fell to Montgomery County 62-24 on Nov. 29 when many of its players were missing because of football.
"We are going to have a long weekend," Smith said. "Get back in here on Monday. It's kind of a revenge game from our first game. We've got all of our guys back. Hopefully we are able to give ourselves a chance by playing good defense. (Clayton Parker) is going to be a chore, so we are going to have to handle his athleticism."
