The biggest question for the Blues and head coach Craig Berube as the NHL postseason approaches is the goalie situation.
Do the Blues ride the hot hand with Ville Husso or do they go with the championship experience that Jordan Binnington brings?
This would had been unthinkable to even suggest such a question entering the season, but Husso has outplayed Binnington and has received more playing time as the season has gone on.
Husso ranks seventh in the league with a 2.33 goals against average and is fifth with a .925 save percentage. He has went 16-5-4 in 26 starts this season.
For comparison’s sake, Binnington has went 13-12-4 in 29 starts, while allowing 3.11 goals against average and a .903 save percentage.
Both goaltenders are products of the Blues organization and are only two years apart in age.
However, Husso is only in his second season and has never started a playoff game.
Binnington is in his fourth full season and helped spark the Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2019 with his top-notch play in front of the net.
St. Louis also made a huge financial commitment to Binnington last year, signing him to a six-year, $36 million contract extension.
Binnington has not played like the goalie who led the NHL with a 1.89 goals against average during the 2018-19 championship season and has been in the midst of a down year.
The Blues have been eliminated in the first round in the two postseasons since the Stanley Cup championship, with Binnington going 0-9 during that time.
That doesn’t mean that Binnington has lost his touch or cannot regain his past form, but the Blues have to do what’s best for this year’s club and what will give them the best chance to make noise in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Some of Binnington’s bad games were partly the fault of the defense in front of him, but Husso has given the Blues a spark and has performed better.
Right now, Husso gives the Blues the best chance to win and should get the nod in the playoffs.
Husso has received 20 of the 31 starts since the beginning of January and has held opponents to three or less goals in 28 of those games.
Binnington has started 11 games since the new year and has went 3-7-1, allowing four-plus goals in six of those games.
Binnington has a full no-trade clause for the next two seasons and will most likely be back for the 2022-23 season despite the salary cap crunch St. Louis is facing.
It’s not necessarily a bad thing to have two goalies who have had success on the roster. The Penguins had Matt Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury co-exist during their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016-17.
Trading deadline shakeup
The Blues have a much different team than three years ago. It’s a faster, quicker team that is more explosive offensively than the 2019 team that was big and physical.
Only 10 players remain from the 2019 Stanley Cup championship team after the trade of Oskar Sundquist at the trading deadline.
Sundquist was dealt to the Red Wings in a package that brought back defenseman Nick Leddy, who was part of the 2013 Blackhawks team that won the Stanley Cup.
Leddy will join Colton Parayko as defensemen on the first line, with Justin Faulk staying on the second line and Torey Krug recovering from an injury.
Where St. Louis has improved upon is scoring, going from ranking 15th in the league three seasons ago to fifth in the league this season.
Part of that has been because of a breakout season by All-Star center Jordan Kyrou, who leads the Blues with 61 points and is tied for the team lead with 22 goals.
22-year-old center Robert Thomas has also had a breakout season, and is second on the team with 36 assists.
Veteran right wing Vladimir Tarasenko has been resurgent after a couple of injury-plagued seasons. He has 20 goals, 34 assists and ranks second on the Blues with 54 points.
Veterans such as captain Ryan O’Reilly, center Brayden Scheen and left wing David Perron have had strong seasons.
Newcomers Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad have been offensive sparkplugs in their first seasons as Blues.
The Blues have eight players with double-digit goals and 10 players with more than 30 points.
Stanley Cup playoff outlook
The Colorado Avalanche have a commanding lead in the Central Division and the Blues are are hanging on to the second place spot.
The Wild and Predators are only a point behind the Blues, and the Stars and Jets are within striking distance. St. Louis will need to finish strong to seal up home field advantage in the first round.
Other threats in the Western Conference includes the Flames, Kings and Oilers, who are battling it out in the Pacific Division.
The Eastern Conference is even stronger, with the Lightning seeking its third straight Stanley Cup championship.
The Panthers lead the Lightning by six points in the Atlantic Division, and Tampa Bay is neck-and-neck with the Maple Leafs and Bruins for second place.
Tampa Bay will also have stiff competition from the Metropolitan Division with the Hurricanes, Penguins, Rangers and Capitals. Washington was the 2018 Stanley Cup champion, while Pittsburgh also has a championship pedigree.
