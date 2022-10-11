Blues.jpg

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) is congratulated by right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) after the Blues shut out the Blackhawks 6-0 in a preseason game on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

The start of hockey season comes around at the right time for Cardinals fans disappointed with the early playoff exit.

Similar to the Cardinals with Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, the Blues could be entering the final season of center Ryan O'Reilly and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, who are both free agents at season's end.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.