The start of hockey season comes around at the right time for Cardinals fans disappointed with the early playoff exit.
Similar to the Cardinals with Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, the Blues could be entering the final season of center Ryan O'Reilly and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, who are both free agents at season's end.
The Blues return pretty much the same cast with the exception of backup goaltender Ville Husso and forward David Perron.
The biggest moves of the season were giving long-term extensions to young centers Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas, who scored 75 and 77 points respectively last season.
Tarasenko led the Blues in scoring last season with 34 goals and had a team-high 82 points.
The Blues also return left wing Pavel Buchnevich, center Ivan Barbashev, center Brayden Schenn, O'Reilly and left wing Brandon Saad; who all scored over 20 goals last season.
O'Reilly and Tarasenko enter the final season of their contracts, making it both a pivotal season for those two players but the team as well.
St. Louis could get a bounce from rookie forward Jake Neighbours this season, a 2020 first round draft pick. He played in nine NHL games last season and scored 45 points for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL in 2021-22.
In the offseason, the Blues signed center Noel Acciari to one-year contract from the Panthers.
The Blues re-signed defenseman Nick Leddy to a four-year deal in the offseason after acquiring him from the Red Wings at the trading deadline last season.
Leddy will join a defensive unit that returns pretty much the entire cast from last season, including Robert Bortuzzo, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug and Colton Parayko.
Jordan Binnington enters the season as the unquestioned No. 1 goalie after an up-and-down 2021-22 season. He struggled through the second half of the season and was relegated to a backup before taking back the starting role in the postseason.
However, Binnington went 4-1 with a 1.72 goals against average and a .949 save percentage in the postseason.
With the departure of Husso, Binnington will need to be consistent throughout the season and will be backed up by new addition Thomas Greiss.
The Avalanche has ended the Blues season the past two seasons and St. Louis has went 8-14 since winning the Stanley Cup in 2019. Only seven players from that team remain with the Blues.
Craig Berube's squad will not only be challenged by Colorado in the Central Division, but will have to contend with the Wild, Stars and Predators.
Other strong teams around the league include the Hurricanes, Panthers, Lightning, Flames, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Capitals and Rangers.
St. Louis will open the season up on the road on Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Seattle Kraken.
