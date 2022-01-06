CANTON, Mo. -- Junior guard Jalen Blaize tied a school record for points in a single game during Culver-Stockton's 94-87 win over Graceland in Wednesday's road men's basketball game.
Blaize scored 46 points to tie Ira Toran, who scored 46 points against Missouri Baptist in 1974. He drained 10 3-pointers and had three rebounds.
Wildcats junior forward Jim King scored 20 points and had four rebounds. Senior forward Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor had a team-high eight rebounds, while senior guard Javon Modester led the team with nine assists.
Culver-Stockton (11-4, 2-4) will play Central Methodist University on the road in its next game on Saturday at 4 p.m.
