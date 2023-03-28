My favorite time of year is fastly approaching.
The Cardinals will open up the season against an unusual opponent on Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays, and will have to navigate through several rule changes.
One of the biggest changes is behind the plate with the retirement of franchise icon Yadier Molina, a future Hall of Fame catcher.
The Cardinals raided their archrival Cubs and signed three-time All-Star Willson Contreras to a five-year contract as their new catcher.
Joining Molina in retirement is Albert Pujols, who came back for a last hurrah in 2022 to close out his Hall of Fame career.
Adam Wainwright returns for one final season after him and Molina broke the record for starts from a battery last year.
20-year-old top prospect Jordan Walker will open the season in the big leagues after tearing it up in spring training.
While it's completely unfair to compare Walker to Pujols, there are some similarities to the latter's rise to the Cardinals in 2001 when he impressed during spring training and made the jump from Double-A.
No one should expect another Pujols either, but Walker is penciled in for left field and figures to be one of the leading candidates for National League Rookie of the Year.
Walker batted .286 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs during spring training to earn a job in the majors.
Of course, the Cardinals are built around the corners with 2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt at first base and 10-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado at third base.
With both Goldschmidt and Arenado in their prime, they are looking to make a run at a World Series championship, something that has eluded both players during their careers.
The middle infield will consist of Tommy Edman at shortstop, who was second in the NL with 32 stolen bases in 2022, and Brendan Donovan at second base, who finished third in the Rookie of the Year balloting.
Nolan Gorman may get some time at second base, but will open the season as the main option at designated hitter.
Lars Nootbaar opens as the everyday right fielder and was part of Team Japan's championship in the World Baseball Classic.
Both Gorman and Nootbaar are key players that will be counted on to give the Cardinals left-handed balance in its lineup.
With Walker in left, Tyler O'Neill will slide over to center field with Dylan Carlson also getting time there, starting the season in a fourth outfielder role.
All four outfielders will enter the 2023 with something to prove, rather if be doubts about the ability to stay healthy, offensive production, staying consistent or in Walker's case adapting to the major leagues.
Alec Burleson will also get some time in the outfield and at designated hitter, who made the team over Juan Yepez, who's home run gave the Cardinals a brief lead in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Phillies last season.
Also waiting in the wings is another top prospect, shortstop Masyn Winn, who impressed during spring training.
Winn learned from Ozzie Smith during spring training, batting .333 with two homers, nine RBIs and four steals while also playing outstanding defense. He's ticketed to Triple-A for now, but will force his way into the majors before long.
The Cardinals finished third in the NL in runs scored in 2022 and have the potential to be the best offense in baseball this season. They already have one of the top defensive teams.
It's the pitching that will make or break the Cardinals this season.
St. Louis has had issues with its starting pitching the past few season, ranging from injuries to poor performance.
Wainwright will open up the season on the IL after an injury suffered during the WBC, but is scheduled to be back in mid-April.
Miles Mikolas was just extended for another two seasons after having a strong season after injuries wiped out all of 2020 and most of 2021. He topped 200 innings in 2022 and made his second All-Star team.
2023 is the first time in a long time that I can remember the Cardinals having two left-handers in the starting rotation with Steven Matz and Jordan Montgomery.
Matz will look to bounce back after being limited to just 48 innings in an injury-plagued 2022 season.
Montgomery went 6-3 with a 3.11 ERA in 11 starts after being acquired from the Yankees in exchange for Harrison Bader and will be starting his first full year with St. Louis.
The ultimate wild card is Jack Flaherty, who hasn't been able to match his 2019 campaign and has had trouble staying healthy. It's a contract year for Flaherty, so here's hoping that will light a fire under him.
The Cardinals will open the season with Jake Woodford in the rotation in place of Wainwright, and sent down Matt Liberatore and Dakota Hudson last week, with both pitchers being backup options if rotation injuries arise.
Ryan Helsley will anchor the bullpen after making the All-Star Team and posting 19 saves, a 9-1 record and a 1.25 ERA in 2022.
Helsley inherited the closer's role midway through last season, with the new closer entering games Trevor Hoffman style with Hell's Bells blaring.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol will turn to right-handers Gio Gallegos, Jordan Hicks and Andrew Pallante and left-handers Packy Naughton and Zack Thompson as his top bullpen options.
Early exits from the postseason has been a common theme the past three seasons. It's been 12 years since the Cardinals last World Series championship and a decade since their last appearance in the Fall Classic.
St. Louis is a team with a veteran core hungry to compete for a World Series, not just a NL Central title or a wild card berth.
2023 Predictions
Of course, the Cardinals have plenty of teams to compete with to reach a 12th World Series championship.
Within its own division, expect the Brewers to give the Cardinals a run with a strong pitching staff that includes All-Stars like Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Devin Williams.
The Cubs added Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger, but are a middle of the road team with holes.
The Reds and Pirates both lost 100 games last season and are in the middle of rebuilds.
The NL East qualified three teams for the playoffs last season, with the Braves and Mets winning 101 games each. While Atlanta was unable to defend its 2021 championship, it would be the third-place Phillies who would represent the National League in the World Series in 2022.
St. Louis knows all about the run Philadelphia was on after getting swept by the Phillies in the Wild Card Series. The Phillies added shortstop Trea Turner, but are without Bryce Harper to the All-Star Break and recently lost Rhys Hoskins for the season.
The Mets signed Justin Verlander to join Max Scherzer replace Jacob DeGrom in the rotation and also committed big money to re-sign closer Edwin Diaz only to lose him for the season after an injury celebrating a WBC win. New York joined the Giants in unsuccessfully attempts to sign Carlos Correa.
San Diego has continued to outspend bigger market teams, signing Xander Bogaerts and extending Yu Darvish and Manny Machado after acquiring Juan Soto at last year's trading deadline.
The Padres finally beat their in-state rival Dodgers in a playoff series last year, with Los Angeles coming off a 111-win season. The Dodgers lost both Turners, but return a core of Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith and Julio Urias.
Darkhorse playoff contenders within the NL include the Marlins and Diamondbacks, with the former having strong pitching led by Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara and the latter having one of the game's best farm systems.
The defending World Series champion Astros are still formidable after adding former White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, but losing Verlander to free agency and Jose Altuve to injury for the first couple months. When Altuve returns, he joins a powerhouse lineup that added Abreu and returns Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena.
Houston's in-state division rival to the north made some big moves this offseason. The Rangers hired three-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as its manager, while adding DeGrom and several other pitchers.
After a 62-home run season and MVP, Aaron Judge signed a monster deal to return to the Yankees. New York hopes his supporting cast will help him out more this season and its pitching will hold up.
The AL East will provide New York plenty of competition for the division crown, with the Blue Jays and Rays also coming off playoff appearances and the Orioles rapidly improving.
Cleveland has one of the lowest payrolls in the league, but Terry Francona always finds a way to win and the Guardians always find pitching.
The Mariners are coming off its first postseason appearance in 21 years, and teams like the White Sox, Twins and even Red Sox hope to make playoff runs with the extra wild card in place.
Personally, I haven't been a huge fan of some of Rob Manfred's rule changes, especially the ghost runner in extra innings. Although I like fast workers like Wainwright or Mark Buehrle, I'm not big on having a pitch clock.
This year, the pitch clock, shift limits, pick-off limits and bigger bases will be in place. Plus, the ghost runner rule was made permanent.
The new rule I like the best is that each team will play the other 29 teams in the league.
Standings
NL East
1) Braves
2) Mets (WC)
3) Phillies
4) Marlins
5) Nationals
NL Central
1) Cardinals
2) Brewers
3) Cubs
4) Pirates
5) Reds
NL West
1) Padres
2) Dodgers (WC)
3) Diamondbacks (WC)
4) Giants
5) Rockies
AL East
1) Blue Jays
2) Rays (WC)
3) Yankees (WC)
4) Orioles
5) Red Sox
AL Central
1) Guardians
2) White Sox
3) Twins
4) Royals
5) Tigers
AL West
1) Astros
2) Rangers (WC)
3) Mariners
4) Angels
5) Athletics
Postseason
Wild Card Series: Rangers over Rays, Guardians over Yankees, Braves over Diamondbacks, Mets over Dodgers
Division Series: Astros over Rangers, Blue Jays over Guardians, Padres over Mets, Cardinals over Braves
Championship Series: Blue Jays over Astros, Cardinals over Padres
World Series: Cardinals over Blue Jays
Awards
MVP: Jose Ramirez, Juan Soto
Cy Young: Alek Manoah, Sandy Alcantara
Rookie of the Year: Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Walker
Rolaids Relief: Emmanuel Clase, Devin Williams
Comeback Player of the Year: Brandon Lowe, Fernando Tatis Jr.
Gold Gloves
Pitcher: Shane Bieber, Corbin Burnes
Catcher: Adley Rutschman, J.T. Realmuto
First Base: Anthony Rizzo, Paul Goldschmidt
Second Base: Kolten Wong, Brendan Donovan
Third Base: Matt Chapman, Nolan Arenado
Shortstop: Jeremy Pena, Trea Turner
Left Field: Steve Kwan, Ian Happ
Center Field: Luis Robert, Brandon Nimmo
Right Fielder: Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts
Utility: Ramon Urias, Ryan McMahon
Silver Sluggers
Catcher: Adley Rutschman, Willson Contreras
First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Pete Alonso
Second Base: Andres Gimenez, Luis Arraez
Third Base: Jose Ramirez, Nolan Arenado
Shortstop: Wander Franco, Francisco Lindor
Left Field: Randy Arozarena, Juan Soto
Center Field: Mike Trout, Bryan Reynolds
Right Field: Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna Jr.
Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Nolan Gorman
