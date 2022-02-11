HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University appointed Clay Biggs as the school’s interim athletic director on Friday.
Biggs served as the division chair of exercise and sports science since 2015, and had been an instructor/assistant professor in the program since 2002.
“I am honored to have been trusted with the responsibility of serving the athletic department in this time of transition,” Biggs said. “God has blessed HLGU with a dynamic group of seasoned coaches and staff that understand the mission of the school and I am very lucky to have the opportunity to work with them.”
Biggs served as the Trojans baseball coach from 2002 to 2015, accumulating 240 wins. He also served as the cross country coach from 2002 to 2005.
In 2013, Biggs was chosen by the American Midwest Conference as the Coach of Character.
Biggs is replacing Jason Nichols, who resigned as athletic director last week.
