With schools entering winter break, area high school basketball teams will be spending time preparing for tournaments after celebrating the Christmas holiday.
Both Mark Twain and Monroe City will be competing in the 26th Annual Clopton Tournament, which runs from Jan. 3-8. This comes roughly a month after both schools competed in the Monroe City Tournament.
On the boys side of the Clopton bracket, Monroe City (4-2) has the No. 1 seed and will host No. 8 seed Silex (2-5) on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
Mark Twain (3-6) is the No. 7 seed and will play No. 2 seed Winfield (6-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Rounding out the Clopton Tournament boys bracket is No. 4 seed Elsberry (8-2) playing No. 5 seed Clopton (4-4) in the high school gym and No. 3 seed Louisiana (6-2) playing No. 6 seed Wright City (2-5) in the middle school gym. Both games will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
The Clopton basketball tournament will hold the boys championship on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. Prior to that game, the third-place game will be held at 5:30 p.m. and the consolation final will be held at 4 p.m.
In the girls side of the Clopton bracket, Mark Twain (5-4) and Monroe City (1-8) will play for a third time this season with the two schools getting the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds, respectively. The first round matchup will take place on Monday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the middle school gym.
No. 1 seed Elsberry (6-3) will play No. 8 seed Louisiana (0-6) in the middle school gym on Monday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.
No. 2 seed Clopton (3-4) will play No. 7 seed Wright City (1-2) on Monday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m., while No. 3 seed Winfield (4-4) will play No. 6 seed Silex (3-4) on Monday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Both games are in the high school gym.
The Clopton basketball tournament will hold the girls championship game on Friday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. in the high school gym. Prior to that game, the third-place game will be held at 6:30 p.m. and the consolation final will be held at 5 p.m.
Canton and Palmyra will be competing in the 50th Annual Highland Basketball Tournament, which also runs from Jan. 3-8.
Palmyra (4-5) is the No. 4 seed in the boys bracket and will play No. 5 seed Knox County (3-5) on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.
Canton (4-5) is the No. 8 seed in the boys bracket and will play No. 1 seed Kirksville (7-1) on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 4:30 p.m.
Rounding out the first round of the boys bracket is No. 2 seed Macon (6-2) playing No. 7 seed Clark County (2-6) on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. and No. 3 seed Highland (3-1) playing No. 6 Scotland County (2-5) on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 7, the Highland Tournament will host the consolation final and the third-place game of the boys bracket. The consolation final will be held at 6 p.m. and the third-place game will be held at 9 p.m.
The Highland Tournament boys championship game will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m.
In the girls bracket, No. 5 seed Canton (5-3) will play No. 4 seed Scotland County (7-0) on Monday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.
No. 3 seed Palmyra (6-3) will play No. 6 Clark County (1-3) on Monday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Rounding out the first round of the girls bracket is No. 1 Macon (6-1) playing No. 8 Knox County (2-6) on Monday, Jan. 3 at 4:30 p.m. and No. 2 Kirksville (6-2) playing No. 7 Highland (2-2) on Monday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 7, the Highland Tournament will host the consolation final and the third-place game of the girls bracket. The consolation final will be held at 4:30 p.m. and the third-place game held at 7:30 p.m.
The Highland Tournament girls championship game will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m.
