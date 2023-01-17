PALMYRA, Mo. -- No. 5 seed Canton is moving on after defeating No. 4 seed Mark Twain 67-47 in the first round of the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament on Monday.
Although Canton went on a 11-0 run to start the game, Mark Twain narrowed Canton's lead to 27-22 by halftime.
Canton would out-score Mark Twain by a 20-point margin in the second half to secure victory.
Canton senior Evan Burbridge scored a team-high 21 points. Preston Brewer put up 15 points, while Kyle Frazier added 14 points.
Mark Twain sophomore Sam Northcutt led his team in scoring with 15 points.
Mark Twain (9-6) will face Highland (0-12) in the consolation semifinals at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Canton (9-7) will face Palmyra (12-4) in the tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
