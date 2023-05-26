JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Day one is in the books for the Missouri state track meet for both Class 3 and Class 4.
Bowling Green, Hannibal and Palmyra all had several athletes competing and making their marks on Friday.
The Bowling Green boys team ranked first in Class 3 after Friday's events, with six of 19 completed. Palmyra's girls team also ranked first in Class 3 with five of 19 events completed.
Palmyra junior Candra King is the Class 3 girls discus state champion with a top mark of 39.95 meters after edging out Bowling Green senior Andrea Korte, who placed second with a top mark of 38 meters.
Bowling Green senior Marcus Starks won the Class 3 boys high jump with a top mark of 2.0 meters.
Bobcats sophomore Jace Eskew tied for fourth at 1.88 meters, while Palmyra junior Carson Hicks placed sixth at 1.88 meters.
Starks placed fourth in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.24 to qualify for Saturday' final round. He also qualified for the final round in the 300-meter hurdles after placing fourth with a time of 41.02.
Bowling Green senior Dylan Dalton won the Class 3 boys javelin throw with a top mark of 51.41 meters.
Palmyra had its two pole vaulters finish in the top-four within Class 3 with senior Abbey Redd placing second with a high mark of 3.28 meters and junior Alaina Loman placing fourth with a top mark of 3.21 meters.
Hannibal senior Cameron Nichols placed fourth in the Class 4 boys 400-meter dash with a time of 49.96, qualifying for Saturday's final round.
Bobcats junior Bleyne Bryant placed second in Class 3 long jump with a top mark of 6.99 meters.
Bowling Green junior Ben Chance placed sixth in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:21.58.
Pirates sophomore Chance Whiteside qualified for Saturday's final round in the Class 4 boys 110-meter hurdles after placing seventh with a time of 15.60.
Hannibal senior Sheldon Bergheger placed eighth in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 10.99 to qualify for Saturday's Class 4 final round.
Bowling Green's boys 4x100-meter relay team of Easton Orf, Bleyne Bryant, Dalton and Starks qualified for the Class 3 final round on Saturday after placing seventh with a time of 43.57.
Pirates junior Ashlin Sharkey placed eighth in the Class 4 boys javelin throw with a top mark of 49.65 meters.
Panthers senior Tenlee Voss placed 10th in the first round of the Class 3 girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.33.
Hannibal sophomore Riyenn Brown was disqualified in the Class 4 girls 100-meter hurdles.
The Palmyra girls 4x200-meter relay team of Voss, Bella McBride, Loman and Taytum White placed 10th in Class 3 with a time of 1:49.22.
The Hannibal boys 4x200-meter relay team of Landyn Essig, Dorian Turner, Bergheger and Aneyas Williams placed 10th in Class 4 with a time of 1:30.89.
Hannibal's boys 4x100-meter relay team of Whiteside, Turner, Bergheger and William placed ninth in Class 4 with a time of 43.15.
