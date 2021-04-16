PALMYRA, Mo. — Friday’s game between Palmyra and Monroe City was close until the fifth inning, when Palmyra took a commanding lead on its way to a 11-2 win at Flower City Park.
Palmyra head coach Mark Loman said his team had production from up and down the lineup in Friday’s win over Monroe City.
“At times, the top has been good and we finally feel pretty good about getting some stability with what order we put our kids in,” Loman said. “It’s kind of hard to take kids out where they are at, even if they are at the bottom and swinging the bat well.”
The game between the two schools was originally scheduled on Thursday, but was delayed due to a sprinkler malfunction that left the field too wet to play on.
Palmyra was able to scratch out runs early in the game, with Alex Wilson coming through with a sacrifice RBI in the second inning, Brody Lehenbauer scoring on a wild pitch in the third inning and Alex Loman laying down a suicide squeeze to score Bennett Stice in the fourth inning.
“When our swings don’t look too well, you’ve got to manufacture runs and this team has bought into that,” Loman said. “We’ve been able to bunt. That inning didn’t end up being a big inning, but it gave us a run and gave us a little breathing room at the time.
Monroe City kept the game close early on. Jon Galland hit into a fielder’s choice to drive in Brady Jones to score Monroe City’s first run in the third inning.
In the fifth inning, Monroe City’s Owen Fuemmeler hit a leadoff double and was later driven in by Gavin Mudd to narrow Palmyra’s lead to 3-2.
Fuemmeler went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
“Owen is leading the team in batting average and is seeing the ball really well,” said Monroe City head coach Derek Vanlandingham. “With him being just a freshman, I didn’t expect that but he has definitely been leading us on the offensive side.”
Monroe City starting pitcher Bo Patterson kept the Palmyra offense in check through four innings and Palmyra entered the fifth inning nursing a 3-2 lead.
“Bo Patterson was making some pretty good pitches on the outer third and mixing it up well,” Loman said. “He kind of had us stymied a little bit and they made some good plays on defense.”
Palmyra was able to put together a five-run fifth inning to blow the game wide open. The inning started off with Lehenbauer singling and stealing second base, and he was driven in by a triple from Landyn Smith. Begley then singled to drive in Smith.
Stice hit the second triple of the fifth inning to drive in Begley, with Adam Goodwin singling to drive in Stice. Palmyra scored its final run of the inning when Loman hit into a fielder’s choice to drive in Goodwin.
“We took a little bit off our swing in (the fifth) inning and let the game come to us and we were able to have a big inning there,” Loman said. “Nine times out of 10, if you can put together a big inning, that’s the difference in the game.”
Patterson went 5.2 innings for Monroe City with eight strikeouts. He allowed two walks, eight hits and nine earned runs.
Vanlandingham said Patterson did a good job eating up innings and kept Monroe City in the game prior to the fifth inning.
“He pounded the strike zone,” Vanlandingham said. “He had them off-balance a bit with his off-speed stuff and the defense played really well behind him the whole game.”
Palmyra added three more runs in the sixth inning, with Begley hitting a triple to drive in Smith. Stice then singled to drive in Begley and Goodwin got a single to drive in Stice.
Palmyra used four different pitchers, with Lehenbauer starting the game and going two innings. Smith pitched an inning in relief, Nolyn Richards pitched 2.2 innings and Chance Davis pitched 1.1 innings.
“We brought Landyn in there when Brody couldn’t find the zone,” Loman said. “Brody has been working hard at it. He battled there and got us through the innings we needed.”
Monroe City (1-6) will host South Shelby on Monday at 5 p.m. in its next game. Monroe City also has games on Tuesday and Thursday.
“We will just go back to the drawing board and work on all three aspects of the game,” Vanlandingham said.
Palmyra (7-2) will play at Moberly on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in its next game. Palmyra will then play four games in five days from Monday to Friday next week.
Palmyra will have Stice on the mound for Saturday’s game and will have several options to start games during next week.
“We are kind of figuring out the guys who are going to be our top five or six (pitchers),” Loman said. “Those guys have some experience, so it’s not the first time they’ve been out there.”