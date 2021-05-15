MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The Clarence Cannon Conference will be well represented at the boys track state meet after Monroe City and Palmyra combined to qualify for 20 events during Saturday's Class 2 Sectional 2 meet at Monroe City High School.
Monroe City qualified for three out of the four relay races, placing second in the 4X400-meter relay and placing third in both the 4X100 and 4X200-meter relays.
Monroe City junior Josiah Talton was part of two of the relay teams making state and said the races were very competitive.
"We have three (other) really good guys," Talton said. "We work hard and it is a blessing and and opportunity to go to state."
Talton also qualified in two individual events, placing fourth in both the triple jump and 200-meter dash.
"I knew it was going to be hard because there was about six of us who ran about the same time," Talton said. "It's crazy. The dude from Principia (Issam Asinga) is really good."
Monroe City senior Logan Lucas won the 3,200-meter race and placed eighth in the 1,600-meter run.
Monroe City senior Connor Pfaff qualified for state in the pole vault after placing fourth. He barely missed out on qualifying for a second event after placing fifth in javelin.
Monroe City junior Joshua Talton placed fourth in the discus to qualify for state. He was also part of the state-qualifying 4X100, 4X200 and 4X400-meter relay teams.
Three other Monroe City athletes qualified for state. Waylon DeGrave placed third in long jump, Kabott Harlan placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run and Aaron Plumb placed third in the 110-meter hurdles.
Palmyra senior Abe Haerr qualified for state in three events. He won the high jump, placed second in the 800-meter run and third in the 1,600-meter run.
Haerr said it was a big honor to qualify for state in three events.
"God has given me the strength to do it," Haerr said. "It is really a sign of our hard work. That our team has pushed me in practice is all leading up to this."
Haerr was also the anchor of the third-place Palmyra 4X400-meter relay team that also included Hayes Miller, Gideon Bogue and Carson Hicks.
"We have a pretty good field," Haerr said. "A lot of great guys competing hard. Everyone wants to move on to state, so when you have a field like that, it's what pushed themselves to get to state."
Miller qualified for state in two events, placing second in the 400-meter dash and fourth in the 100-meter dash.
Hicks was the second state-qualifier for Palmyra in high jump after Haerr, placing fourth in the event.
Palmyra senior Weston King placed second in both discus and shot put to qualify for state in each event.
"It's pretty exciting," King said. "Especially after making it past districts my freshman and sophomore year to kind of get hung up at sectionals both times. Then not having last year. It's pretty exciting to finally get past this to state in my final year."
Mark Twain junior Will Owen placed third in the 800-meter run to give the Tigers' their only state qualifier.
"Abe Haerr is a crazy man and I knew I had to stick with him," Owen said. "He's the ticket. I tired to stay as close to him as I could and it got me in."
This is Owen's first trip to the state meet and he said it feels special after missing out on last season.
"I'm super excited," Owen said. "My cousin and I, (Clark County's Grace Buschling) always said we were going to state together and it happened. It means a lot to me."
Mark Twain competed in one other individual race, with Lukas McLeod placing seventh in the 400-meter dash.
The Tigers also competed in two relay races, but failed to qualify in either event. Mark Twain placed sixth in the 4X800-meter relay and eighth in the 4X400-meter relay.
"Wish we could get more guys moving on next week, but we are all really excited for Will," said Mark Twain boys track head coach Matt Boswell.
Marion County competed in one sectional event, with Root Cheney placing seventh in high jump.
Paris qualified for state after placing fourth in the 4X400-meter relay. The Coyotes' just missed out on the 4X200-meter relay, placing fifth.
Paris also qualified in four individual events. Drew Williams won the 800-meter dash, Reese Barton placed third in high jump, Brock Miller placed second in pole vault and Colton Kendrick placed fourth in pole vault.