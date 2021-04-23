BROOKFIELD, Mo. — The Palmyra girls track and field team competed at the Brookfield meet on Friday and finished secodn to Marceline.
“Good day overall at Brookfield,” said Palmyra girls track head coach Nick Koetters. “We weren’t at full strength but that didn’t stop them from doing well. We have some positions to figure out and some things to clean up going forward if we want to make history.”
The Palmyra 4X100-meter relay, 4x400-meter relay and the 4X800-meter relay teams all placed first. The 4X200-meter relay team placed second.
Abbey Redd won the pole vault and Alaina Loman finished third, setting a personal record.
Drew Billlups set a personal record in the discus and placed third. She also placed seventh in the shot put.
Candra King took fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus.
Personal records were set by Gabi Cissna in the 100-meter hurdles, Ava Weiman in the 1,600-meter run, Lydia Gard in the 3,200-meter run and Audrey Noland in the 800-meter run.
Up next for Palmyra is the Macon meet on Tuesday, which starts at 2:30 p.m.