MEXICO, Mo. -- Bowling Green's boys team won the Class 3 Sectional 4 on Saturday, the first sectional win in school history.
Bobcats junior Bleyne Bryant won the boys triple jump and set a new school record at 46' 3.5". He fell short of qualifying in the 200-meter dash with a seventh-place finish, but set a personal record with a time of 22.81.
The Bowling Green 4x800-meter relay team of Ben Chance, Nate Mix, Jack Hughes and Jose Soto punched their ticket to state after finishing fourth.
Chance placed third in the boys 1,600-meter run and second in the 3,200-meter run to earn a ticket to state in those two events.
Bowling Green had two throwers qualify for boy discus after Devin Rue placed second and Teddy Charlton placed third.
Bobcats senior Marcus Starks qualified for state for the third straight season after placing second in the boys 110-meter hurdles.
Starks also won the boys high jump, with Jace Eskew joining him in state after placing third.
On top of that, Starks placed third in the 300-meter hurdles to earn a third individual state appearance.
Starks was part of the 4x100-meter relay team along with Bleyne Bryant, Easton Orf and Dylan Dalton that qualified for state after placing second with a school record time of 43.83.
Bleyne Bryant placed second in the boys long jump to make state.
Dalton won the boys javelin with a top throw of 176' 9", which sets a new school record.
Bobcats senior Gunner Bryant set a personal record in boys javelin (161' 8") to qualify for state after a third-place finish.
Bowling Green senior Grace Deters won the girls javelin and set a new school record at 137' 11".
Andrea Korte is headed to state after placing second in girls discus, her third straight trip. She fell short in shot put after a seventh-place finish.
Kaylyn Charlton fell short of state in the girls high jump, placing eighth.
The Bowling Green girls 4x100-meter relay team placed seventh.
