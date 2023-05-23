Marcus Starks.jpg

File photo of Bowling Green’s Marcus Starks competing in the 2022 Class 3 state meet in the 300-meter hurdles. He will return to state this season to compete in three individual events and one relay race.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

MEXICO, Mo. -- Bowling Green's boys team won the Class 3 Sectional 4 on Saturday, the first sectional win in school history.

Bobcats junior Bleyne Bryant won the boys triple jump and set a new school record at 46' 3.5". He fell short of qualifying in the 200-meter dash with a seventh-place finish, but set a personal record with a time of 22.81.

