ATCHISON, Kan. — The four-game road trip to Kansas did not turn out the way Culver-Stockton wanted, with the Wildcats getting swept by Benedictine College.
Culver-Stockton lost both games in Monday’s series finale, with Benedictine winning 13-6 and 12-11.
Wildcats right-hander Dax Flowerree started the first game, and was the losing pitcher after going five innings with four strikeouts and allowing eight earned runs.
Culver-Stockton catcher Collin Hall went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run in the first game. Third baseman Ryan Teuscher went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while center fielder Bowin Davisson went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs.
Wildcats pitcher Clay Street started the game and only lasted two innings after giving up seven earned runs. Anthony Ribes was the losing pitcher after throwing 1.1 innings in relief.
Culver-Stockton second baseman Jordan Scott went 2-for-4 with two runs. Left fielder Ronald Applewhite went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, while Hall hit a three-run home run.
The Wildcats lost both ends of Sunday’s road doubleheader to Benedictine, losing 11-9 in the first game and 14-7 in the second game.
Culver-Stockton (4-11) will play a road game against Missouri Baptist University on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Wildcats next game.
