HANNIBAL -- Hannibal junior outside hitter Bella Falconer was named to the Class 4 All-State volleyball team.
Falconer was one of 31 players who earned Class 4 All-State honors by the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Willard led the way with five selections, while Camdenton, Carl Junction and Platte County each had three selections.
The Lady Pirates finished the season 13-7-1, advancing to the Class 4 state tournament, before falling to Parkway West on Oct. 31 in the state sectionals.
Hannibal tied with Marshall as co-conference champions for the North Central Missouri Conference.
Falconer was also named to the Class 4 District 7 All-District First Team.
Falconer was joined by four other teammates on the All-District Team. Senior libero Allie Hull, sophomore outside hitter Kate Maune and sophomore Nora Hark earned First Team honors, while junior middle hitter Kendel Locke earned a Second Team selection.