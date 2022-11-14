Hannibal boys swim.jpg

Sophomore Atticus Sternke, left, and senior Dawson Behl, right, dive into the pool during the 100-yard free in a quad meet at the YMCA of Hannibal on Thursday, Sept. 22.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal competed in the Class 1 boys swimming championships on Friday and Saturday at St. Peters Rec-Plex, with two swimmers having big days.

Senior Dawson Behl placed fourth in the 100-fly with a time of 51.75.

