ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal competed in the Class 1 boys swimming championships on Friday and Saturday at St. Peters Rec-Plex, with two swimmers having big days.
Senior Dawson Behl placed fourth in the 100-fly with a time of 51.75.
Behl also placed sixth in the 100-backstroke with a time of 52.60.
In the preliminary round, Behl placed fourth in the 100-backstroke with a time of 52.05 and fifth in the 100-fly with a time of 51.94.
Sophomore Atticus Sternke placed fourth in the 50-freestyle with a time of 21.82.
Sternke also placed fourth in the 100-freestyle with a time of 46.83.
In the preliminary round, Sternke placed fourth in the 50-freestyle with a time of 21.38 and second in the 100-freestyle with a time of 46.42.
