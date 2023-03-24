QUINCY, Ill. -- Two evenly matched teams with top-notch goalkeepers and explosive players from opposite sides of the river met for a prime time showdown on Friday night in the Quincy High School girls soccer tournament.
The Devils would get the best of Show-Me State foe Hannibal by a 2-1 advantage.
"I think we had a lot of the attack and the reality is that some of our shots were a bit ambitious," said QHS head coach Travis Dinkheller. "We got to do a better job of shot selection and also just finding that open person."
QHS scored its first goal midway through the first half from sophomore midfielder Sydney Welsh, and would later add a goal from junior forward Taylor Routh early in the second half.
Despite scoring two goals, it was a challenge for QHS because of Pirates sophomore goalkeeper Ava Turner, who made 19 saves.
"I think (Turner) did a lot of things really well," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "Some of those (saves) were because they were just firing off shots and they just hit them to her. But she was sure handed tonight and made some really tough saves."
Hannibal spoiled Quincy's shutout with about two minutes left when sophomore forward Abbie Martin came through with a goal.
Hill said it was the team's heart that kept them playing until the final bell.
"It would had been really easy to just pack it in and go through the motions, but we are not about that," Hill said. "These girls gave full effort the whole time. Unfortunately we just ran out of time, but Quincy is a really good program."
Martin was coming off a five-goal night in a win over Kirksville the night before.
Dinkheller said his team talked about the threat Martin brings prior to the game.
"Pat her on the back," Dinkheller said. (Martin) finished it and it was a good goal for her. At the end of the season, we can't allow that goal. Really, a lot of our girls were frustrated tonight that it happened because we haven't gave up a lot of shots."
In fact, Devils goalkeeper Taylor Fohey only needed to make two saves prior to Martin's goal as the QHS defense kept Hannibal at bay.
"It's a long time when you are sitting back in the cold weather as a goalkeeper," Dinkheller said. "Taylor did a great job of playing the ball with her feet tonight. Our midfield and our defenders did a great job of closing down space and getting into tackles."
Hill credited QHS senior Mariah Crist for snuffing out offensive opportunities for Hannibal.
"We tried to draw back and played five in the middle instead of four like we normally do," Hill said. "We tried to make a little bit of a tactical move because we know their midfield is their strength. Looking back at it now, I may have overthought things. Maybe if ewe went with two up top with Ashley (Davis) and Abbie, maybe we could have broke through and got one in the first half."
Hannibal (2-1) will be back in action in the QHS Tournament for two games on Saturday, playing at Ladue at 10:30 a.m. and Springfield at 1:30 p.m.
"Tomorrow we are going to take one game at a time," Hill said. "We got a short bench, so we are just trying to play within ourselves and not do too much. Trying to get better at playing our positions and not chasing the ball."
Quincy (2-0) will also play two games on Saturday in the QHS Tournament, facing Cape Girardeau Notre Dame at 9 a.m. and Ladue at 3 p.m.
"We got to continue to find rotations and get people rest when we can," Dinkheller said. "We can make our team better in the long run because of it. Early in the season, you are tweaking with things and playing with things as a coach to make things better."
