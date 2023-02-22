MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Two of the biggest rivals within the Clarence Cannon Conference met in the Class 3 District 6 boys basketball semifinals on Wednesday night, with hosting Monroe City playing a unfamiliar role as the "visiting team" due to Palmyra being the higher seed.
The game was close early on, but Palmyra pulled away with a 52-30 win to advance to the district title game.
"It's their home gym," said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. "They got to play a game on Monday and we didn't. This is a trap game. It's really harder for the higher seeded team to win on somebody else's home floor when you've been off since Friday. Credit to them for going at us hard."
It's been a transition year for Monroe City, who ended a streak of six straight district championships on Wednesday.
"We played a lot of young guys all year," said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. "There was a lot of growing pains, but I enjoyed every bit of it. It was up and down, but our kids had positive attitudes all year. Every time our kids stepped out to the floor, they played hard and the right way."
Palmyra junior Carson Hicks broke through with a bucket to kick off the game, which was followed by a 3-pointer from Monroe City freshman Quincy Mayfield.
Both teams struggled to score for the remainder of the first quarter and would it tied up at 8-8.
"We knew they were going to play their best and extremely tough," Rea said. "Reece Buhlig is a great kid who has a great heart. I coached his brother and I coached him as a little kid. He took some charges that gave them momentum."
Palmyra senior Tyler Banta provided a spark, connecting for a pair of 3-pointers during the second quarter.
By contrast, Monroe City only managed to score four points during the entire second quarter as the Palmyra defense clamped down.
Palmyra would enter halftime with momentum at its back, leading 22-12.
"We only scored four points in the second quarter and that's hard," Edris said. "You do that in high school and the other team has probably scored in double figures. We turned the ball over too many times tonight."
Mayfield would score five of Monroe City's seven points during the third quarter, but Palmyra would keep the pressure on.
Hicks came through with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Palmyra a 35-19 lead going into the fourth quarter.
(Hicks and Banta) made some good shots," Rea said. "I just wish we would have took care of the ball a little better in the first half, but our defense did what it needed to do. We wore them down a little bit and made them one-dimensional with one player."
That one player was Mayfield, who scored a game-high 19 points for Monroe City.
Buhlig scored four points, but had a team-high six boards.
"I thought Quincy did a really good job and scored a lot of points for us tonight," Edris said.
Hicks led Palmyra in scoring with 16 points and had two boards, while Banta racked up 13 points and three boards.
Palmyra junior Bear Bock added 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Monroe City finishes the season with a 8-20 record and will graduate Countryman, Reece Buhlig and Landan Holland.
"This year was the first real varsity experience for Landan and Jaylyn because they had so many seniors in front of them (last year), they didn't get much varsity playing time," Edris said. "It was a lot of learning for them. Reece sat with us two and three years ago when his brother was on the team and we went down to Springfield for the Final Four. So he got to see what this team is really about. You can tell by the way he played, he represented what Monroe City basketball is about."
Palmyra (20-7) will play South Shelby (15-12) in the district championship game on Friday.
"We'll watch some film, rest our legs a little bit and discuss some things," Rea said. "Go over the mistakes we made this evening and try to take away (South Shelby's) strengths and play to ours."
South Shelby races past Mark Twain
Mark Twain fell to South Shelby 64-49 in the first Class 3 District 6 boys basketball semifinal game on Wednesday.
The Cardinals raced out to a 23-12 start, but Mark Twain narrowed the gap to 34-26 lead by halftime.
In the second half, South Shelby outscored the Tigers by a 30-23 margin.
Zaden Wood led South Shelby in scoring with 19 points.
The Cardinals had three other players reach double figures in scoring -- Case Ratliff with 12 points, and Trey Countryman and Jayden Baker with 11 points.
Tigers sophomore Sam Northcutt scored a team-high 10 points, while Mason Fullenwider added nine points. Conner Eckler racked up eight points and Lakoda Preston contributed seven points.
Mark Twain finishes the season with a 13-14 record. The Tigers will graduate Eckler, Fullenwider, Preston, Lukas McLeod, Jaxen Lake, Brandon Black, Evan Zumwalt and Josh Brothers.
South Shelby (15-12) will play Palmyra (20-7) in the district championship game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
