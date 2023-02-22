MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Two of the biggest rivals within the Clarence Cannon Conference met in the Class 3 District 6 boys basketball semifinals on Wednesday night, with hosting Monroe City playing a unfamiliar role as the "visiting team" due to Palmyra being the higher seed.

The game was close early on, but Palmyra pulled away with a 52-30 win to advance to the district title game.

