MONROE CITY, Mo. — The games scheduled for Thursday in the Class 3 District 6 basketball tournament have been pushed back to Friday due to winter weather.
The boys semifinal between No. 1 seed Monroe City (20-4) and No. 4 seed South Shelby (10-15) will take place on Friday at 6 p.m.
The boy semifinal between No. 2 seed Palmyra (14-11) and No. 3 seed Highland (17-9) will take place on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The girls championship game between No. 1 seed South Shelby (21-4) and No. 2 seed Palmyra (19-7) will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The boys championship game will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Marion County girls basketball team (19-5) will play in the Class 1 District 11 championship game against La Plata (18-8) on Friday at 6 p.m., instead of Thursday.
