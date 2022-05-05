The Class 3 District 6 baseball tournament seedings and matchups were released on Thursday with South Shelby High School hosting the tournament.
No. 4 seed Mark Twain will play No. 5 seed Monroe City on Friday, May 13 at 4 p.m.
No. 3 seed South Shelby will play No. 6 seed Highland on Friday, May 13 at 6 p.m.
No. 1 seed Palmyra will play the winner of the Mark Twain/Monroe City game on Monday at 4 p.m.
No. 2 seed Clark County will play the winner of the South Shelby/Highland game on Monday at 6 p.m.
The Class 3 District 6 championship game will be held on Wednesday, May 18 at 5 p.m.
