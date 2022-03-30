PARIS, Mo. -- After a tough loss to Canton on Monday, Monroe City roared back with a 13-0 win in five innings over Paris on Tuesday.
Panthers senior pitcher Colten Barger threw five no-hit innings to earn the win. He had eight strikeouts and three walks.
Barger also went 2-for-4 with three RBIs at the plate.
Panthers senior Ashton Wallace went 3-for-4 with a walk, three runs and four RBIs. Owen Fuemmeler went 4-for-4 with a walk, double, RBI and three runs.
Monroe City (1-1) will play at Westran (0-2) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
