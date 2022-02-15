HANNIBAL — After little scoring early on, Palmyra defeated Hannibal 60-40 in Tuesday’s girls basketball game at Korf Gymnasium as the Lady Pirates hosting senior night.
“Hannibal came out and played with a lot of energy and that’s something we’ve got to learn,” said Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg. “We have to be the ones to set the tone early, but I was happy with the way we bounced back.”
Hannibal sophomore guard Baylee Pugh opened the game with a couple of buckets to give the Lady Pirates a quick 4-0 lead.
Palmyra got off to a slow start, but were able to tie the game at 8-8 by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter is when the Lady Panthers got to work with sophomore forward Candra King working the interior to score six points and dominate the glass.
Palmyra also had four points apiece from guards Jansen Juette, Sydney Compton and Taytum White in the second quarter to help take a 28-13 lead to halftime.
“Turnovers have been tough for us,” said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. “We’ve been preaching that we’ve got to make better decisions. A team like Palmyra is really good at not making those bad decisions.”
Hannibal’s lone senior, center Jade Thomas, scored all five of the Lady Pirates’ points in the second quarter.
Thomas continued her strong play into the second half, finishing the game with 13 points and five rebounds.
“She’s always been one of our hardest working kids,” Cerven said. “She’s been a phenomenal leader on and off the court for our girls. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort she put out there tonight.”
However, Palmyra scored 21 points in the third quarter, including six each from Compton and freshman Clare Williams, to take a 49-25 lead to the fourth quarter.
The Lady Panthers spread out their scoring with four different players reaching double digits.
Compton scored a team-high 16 points and also led Palmyra with eight rebounds. King had 13 points and seven rebounds, while Williams added 11 points and Juette racked up 10 points.
“That’s kind of been who we are all year,” Brandenburg said. “I thought were a really well-balanced team offensively. We have a lot of girls that can lead us in scoring and that helps on nights someone is not hitting and somebody else can step up.”
Pugh finished with six points for Hannibal. Sophomore guard McKenna Hull scored five points and pulled down five rebounds.
Palmyra (17-7) will host Highland (13-10) in its next game on Friday at 6 p.m.
“We got to continue to prepare to do what we do,” Brandenburg said. “Play really good defensive basketball. That’s a conference opponent and a potential district opponent for us, so we got to be able to take care of business defensively and shut them down.”
Hannibal (1-16) will play at Fulton (4-15) in its next game on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“We have to make sure to minimize the turnovers,” Cerven said. “Also make sure that we are not giving second and third chances to teams getting offensive rebounds.”
