Balanced Hannibal team defeats Moberly

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal boys basketball team ended a two-game losing streak and got redemption from an earlier loss this season to Moberly, with the Pirates defeating the Spartans 61-43 at Korf Gymnasium Thursday night.
Hannibal head coach Marty Hull said his team did all of the little things it took to get a win.
“The last two or three games, we haven’t had a good mental game where we are executing offensively, defensively, boxing out, rebounding, taking charges and getting loose balls,” Hull said. “That was our big focus. I want mental (preparedness) every single quarter.”
The Pirates took a 13-8 lead after the first quarter of play, but it was the second quarter where Hannibal put some distance between itself and Moberly.
Hannibal would outscore Moberly by a 18-6 margin in the second quarter to take a 31-14 lead to halftime.
Hannibal junior guard Aaris Stolte saved his best play for the third quarter, when he drained two three-pointers and scored 10 points. He would lead the Pirates with 17 points and also pulled down three rebounds.
Hull said he told his team to focus on rebounding and running to catch Moberly off-guard in transition.
“A lot of times if we would run the floor and spread it out, and Aaris was trailing,” Hull said. “I think both of those three’s were both on trails where Moberly didn’t get matched up because we had run the floor really well and spread it way out. Moberly didn’t match up like they normally do because we pushed the ball so quick.
It was not a one-man show for Hannibal, with 10 different players scoring. Senior guard Tresyn Roland added nine points and junior guard Courtland Watson added eight points.
Hull said the Pirates were balanced offensively in their win against the Spartans.
“We always talk about unselfishness,” Hull said. “I thought we did a great job of being unselfish to lead to several people scoring.”
Hannibal also controlled the boards, outrebounding Moberly by a 26-18 margin.
Pirates sophomore forward Haden Robertson grabbed a team-high six rebounds. Junior forward Brendan Hess was inserted into the lineup on Thursday and finished second with five rebounds.
Hull said Hess has worked himself into a nice player after the coaching staff challenged him to improve his toughness around the basket.
“(Hess) is not an All-Star, but he does all those little things,” Hull said. “He boxes out, he’s not afraid to get in on the loose balls and take charges. He does all of that dirty work that a coach loves and doesn’t necessarily show up in the stat book.”
Moberly junior guard Jaisten Payne led the Spartans with 19 points, with junior forward Martez Nabors pacing Moberly with five rebounds. The Spartans are 7-11 after Thursday’s loss to Hannibal.
Hannibal (8-10) will play two games in the next two days. Hannibal will host Fulton on Friday at 8 p.m., and host Marshall on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Hull and the coaching staff will have his players watch film prior to Friday’s game against Fulton.
“We’ll just watch a couple of quarters on this film, that way the boys can see what they did good,” Hull said. “A coach can say we did this well after the game’s over, but the kids need to see that. Then, we will also go back and watch a couple of quarters of Fulton fromt he last time we played them and just do that mental preparation again.”