HANNIBAL — Hannibal senior Bailee Brown signed her national letter-of-intent to be part of Truman State University’s track and field team in a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium on Wednesday.
Brown plans on majoring in nursing and minoring in psychology at Truman State, with the plan on becoming a pediatric R.N.
Prior to signing with Truman State, Brown had been leaning on signing with Columbia College.
“My throwing coach at Hannibal is really good friends with the throwing coach (at Truman State), so he decided to tell me to reach out to her and I did,” Brown said. “I went and visited the campus and visited her and really fell in love with it. I realized that’s where I’m meant to be.”
Brown had been part of the varsity team throwers during her entire four years with Hannibal.
Brown had narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet after placing sixth in girls shot put in Monday’s sectional meet at Mexico.
When asked her biggest accomplishment, Brown said it was being on the top-two throwers for the varsity team since she was a freshman.
“I always felt like I belonged and was good at what I did,” Brown said. “(I learned) that there’s always room for improvement and everybody is replaceable. No matter how good I am, I can always get better.”
Hannibal track and field head coach Jeff Gschwender said Brown has meant a lot to the program.
“Bailee has been awesome for the last four years,” Gschwender said. “She’s been a great varsity thrower since her freshman year. She just comes in with a lot of energy. She’s very personable, very likeable and a great teammate to be around because she’s always in a great mood.”
Brown said she will miss the atmosphere, her teammates and the coaching staff.
“(I was) able to grow throughout the whole four years,” Brown said. “I’ve been throwing since I’ve been in seventh grade, but I always felt like this is a family and have always felt right at home.”
Gschwender said he is excited for the opportunity Brown will have with Truman State.
“She’s a great talent and I’m really excited for her,” Gschwender said. “I’m really going to miss her because she’s fun to be around and the kids love being around her. She does a great job of recruiting other kids onto the track team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.