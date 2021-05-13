Ashlyn Williams looking to bring school spirit to new job

HANNIBAL — Ashlyn Williams is looking to build up school spirit in her new role as the Hannibal High School dance head coach.
Williams was formally introduced at a press conference in Korf Gymnasium on Wednesday.
“I’m a big believer in community and teamwork,” Williams said. “I think through our passion as a team together, we are going to show that for the school and let them know we are in this together. We have to build each other up in order for us all to be successful.”
Williams is a graduate from Monroe City High School, where she participated in the Panthers dance team for all four years and was captain for two years.
Williams is now a Hannibal native and lives with her husband and two-year old daughter.
“We’ve grown to just love the community,” Williams said. “I know that this is a place that we are going to grow as a family, and I want it to be a place that we can all be proud of.”
Some of Williams’ plans are to have the dance team have a presence at pep rallies, basketball games, football games and other school events.
During the summer, Williams is planning on holding a meeting with dance students and their parents to introduce herself to the team.
Williams said she has always had a passion for dancing since her middle school days.
“I will bring a lot of passion and enjoyment (to my new job as dance coach),” Williams said. “I feel like that’s going to show through our girls and kind of help renew a passion that everyone can see and bring in some more school spirit.”