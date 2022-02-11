STAFF REPORT
Mark Twain High School hired Karl Asbury to be the head coach of the varsity softball team.
Asbury takes over for Ross Parcel, who had coached the Lady Tigers the past two seasons.
Asbury also serves as Mark Twain’s baseball head coach and previously had been the school’s football head coach.
Mark Twain is coming off a 8-16 season and will return All-Conference pitcher Bronwyn Harding.
