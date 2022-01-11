CENTER, Mo. — Mark Twain defeated Silex 39-34 in a home girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Lady Tigers senior Autumn Arndt scored a team-high 20 points. Taylor Martin put up seven points, while Anna Echternacht added six points.
Mark Twain (6-6) will play at Wellsville-Middletown (1-4) in its next game on Friday.
